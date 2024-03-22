Ananya Panday has always served the freshest fashion statements. Her effortlessly elegant outfits always give off that sassy Gen-Z vibe, inspiring modern fashionistas around the globe. The stylish diva loves to wear floral prints, and she has time and again proven this. She recently wore yet another floral dress for her sister Alanna Panday’s baby shower party. This adorable dress is just the right choice for her!

So, let’s just zoom in and have a detailed glance at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ blue and white ensemble to better understand Ananya Panday’s easy, breezy, and sassy sense of style.

Ananya Panday looked fabulous in a blue and white mini dress:

The Dream Girl 2 actress made quite a splash at her cousin’s baby shower in a blue and white fashion statement that screamed all things flowery and fabulous. Her chic mini dress is called the ‘Sabrin Dress’ from With Jéan.

This classy yet chic piece with lace detailing worn by the Dream Girl 2 actress was a great choice for the party-ready occasion. It is a simple strapless dress with a corset-style silhouette that hugged her curves to pure perfection, thereby visibly accentuating them.

This chic upper-thigh-length ensemble has a plunging neckline along with a hook and eye front closure and a delicate lace detail bust with a lace-up ribbon back. The sincerely super hot dress comes with an unexpectedly heavy price tag of Rs. 24,800. This ensemble is also laden with delicate floral prints that make it look like a piece of art.

Advertisement

The super fiery, femme, and fabulous piece visibly suits the Student of the Year 2 actress, elongating her legs. The delicate color of the dress also glows against the diva’s complexion while making a visible case for it.

Ananya Panday’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also flawless:

The diva’s look was further accentuated with minimalistic accessories like delicate silver metallic earrings, rings, and white flat sandals. They look amazing with the whole outfit while giving it a well-thought-out appeal. They added to the magical outfit without taking focus from it.

Further, Ananya's hair was left open and styled into natural-looking waves with straight edges. This effortless, easy, and manageable hairstyle allowed her hair to frame her face, swaying gorgeously as she walked. This gave her outfit that extra oomph factor—a wise choice indeed!

Panday’s makeup look was also flawless. Her makeup expert went with a matte base and a bit of highlighter to create a minimalistic and natural look. The subtle eyeshadow with eyeliner, well-shaped eyebrows, and mascara were amazing. She added some rosy blush and a touch of gloss to complete the look. However, let’s be honest, the diva’s incomparable smile was the highlight of the look, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s chic ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: Top Emily in Paris outfits; 8 best looks served by Lily Collins