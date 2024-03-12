Bride-to-be Kriti Kharbanda flaunts her girl-next-door style in strappy blue midi dress, apt for Summer

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, March 13. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana diva was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, jetting off to Delhi. Just before her wedding, Kriti was beaming with joy and how.

While their couple’s wedding preparations seem to begin in full swing, we are here, only for the bride-to-be’s looks. Ahead of her much-anticipated wedding, the actress was all decked up in her usual laid-back style as she was heading for her wedding celebrations in Delhi.

Soon-to-be bride Kriti Kharbanda’s airport style is all about comfort and minimalistic charm

Kriti Kharbanda gives off a girl-next-door vibe each time she steps out. From her quick salon session styles to her movie promotions, the 14 Phere actress aces it when it comes to her style quotient. On March 12, 2024, the diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she made her way to her wedding venue in Delhi. To beat the heat in style, she opted for a minimal solid blue midi dress.

Take a look:

Straight from the shelves of the brand Bouji, this Porto blue dress features a strappy silhouette that is perfect to beat the Mumbai humidity. The midi dress features pleating details and corset boning along the torso that gives a cinched fit and accentuates the diva’s curves. Offering comfort and style all wrapped in one, the dress has a voluminous silhouette that hits the perfect spot right above the ankle. This gorgeous cobalt blue midi is priced at around INR 8,790.

Advertisement

Here’s how the bride-to-be styled her breezy airport look

While styling her understated and breezy midi dress, the soon-to-be bride opted to break the monotony of her cobalt blue dress with neutral off-white footwear. Kriti wore Zara’s Faux Patent Ballet Flats in the off-white hue which is the classic Mary Jane-style ballet flats with a faux-patent finish. The block heels and thin straps ensured that the style appeared uber-stylish and comfortable-looking. These stylish footwear came with a price tag of INR 3,590.

The Houseful 4 actress finished her look with the iconic Christian Dior bag that is almost every actress’s go-to. The currently out-of-stock handbag is Dior’s Medium Book Tote Blue Toile De Jouy Reverse Embroidery bag, costing a whopping INR 2,29,301 (USD 2,770). There is no doubt that the bag instantly blends with Kriti’s style and yet stands out for being a piece of luxury topped with functionality.

To complete her look, the bride-to-be let her hair down in loose curls and finished her makeup with rose-tinted cheeks and glossy nude lips.

What do you think of soon-to-be bride Kriti Kharbanda’s airport style? Comment down below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: 10 best-dressed celebrities of the week