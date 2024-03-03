Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wear retro-inspired Sabyasachi outfits for 'A Walk on the Wildside' at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala

The entire Bollywood film industry is under one roof for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Day 1 witnessed celebs put their best fashion foot forward followed by 'A Walk on the Wildside' on day 2, which was a perfect blend of glamour, luxury, and style. On day 2, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the parents-to-be, opted for Sabyasachi outfits.

After a stunning look in a black Gauri and Nainika ballgown, Deepika embraced the comfort of breezy silhouettes. The fashion icon wore high-waist pants which she teamed with a trench coat. Loved how it added a touch of luxe! Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the mom-to-be accessorised the look with drop earrings, a watch and sunglasses to beat the heat.

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi outfit for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala

Celebrity Hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou decided to go with simple open hair- Deepika Padukone's go-to hairstyle that works both for the day and the evening. Makeup artist Kritika Gill brought an A-game to the table yet again by keeping it minimal. A neutral base, contoured cheeks, filled eyebrows, mascara-laden eyes and dark lip color completed the look.

Ranveer Singh in a Sabyasachi printed shirt and high-waist pants

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh also picked a Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit. Known for his bold style statement, Ranveer wore a full-length sleeves shirt in multi-coloured floral-animal patterns and kept front buttons open. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Singh teamed it with retro-inspired bottoms in high-rise waist and pleats on the front. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor embraced retro vibes with the accessories as well including a cowboy hat, pearl necklace, hoops and sunglasses.

Eka kept a simple approach and I honestly, loved every bit of the styling where comfort meets luxury like never before. Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting some major fashion goals. They are bringing all the glitz and glamour with their respective looks and we can't wait to see what's more in store.

Meanwhile, comment your thoughts on their latest looks!

