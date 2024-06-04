The scorching heat and rising temperatures have been a matter of concern for us. Several states of the country have been witnessing heat waves, and people are looking for ways to stay hydrated and comfortable. The heat waves have caused record temperatures, and meanwhile, our favorite television celebrities have kept it cool and stylish this summer season. From Mouni Roy to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, here are actresses who, with their bikini looks, have served cool vibes for us.

Television divas beating the heat in stylish bikini looks

Madhurima Tuli

Known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos in swimwear. In the snapshots, she is seen wearing a neon pink-colored bikini set. The actress appeared stunning as she had a matching sarong that tied the whole look together. Also, the bikini set perfectly hugged and accentuated her curves to sheer perfection.

Giving out cool vibes, the Bigg Boss 13 fame enjoyed her time in the pool. The caption of her photos read, "Beating the heat mermaid style.."

Mouni Roy

When it is about the perfect beach girl vibe and ruining hearts with a sensual look, Mouni Roy has to be there! Sharing some pictures from her Bali getaway, the actress just stole our hearts with her stunning snippets of herself wearing an electric blue swimsuit.

The halter-neck bikini top had a crisp, deep neckline, leaving us all gasping for breath. Ditching the regular style of briefs, Mouni teamed them with low-waist matching bottoms, which featured attractive cut-out detailing on the sides.

Shiny Doshi

Known for her performance in Pandya Store, Shiny Doshi shared striking pictures in a bubblegum pink color swimsuit that accentuated her figure. Escaping the heat, the actress landed in the Maldives.

In her vacation pictures, Shiny looked gorgeous in a one-piece swimsuit featuring cut-out details on the front and back. The entire ensemble turned out to be incredible on her toned figure. Needless to say, the Pandya Store fame has definitely elevated her beachwear style!

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Be it Western or ethnic, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary knows how to redefine fashion goals. This summer, the actress shared a video on her Instagram profile that showed her dancing by a pool in a bikini. She confidently flaunted her tan lines and exuded confidence as she struck poses in her damp hair. The clip has her wearing a cobalt blue bikini.

The ribbed texture of her swimsuit accentuated her flawless physique. Priyanka's sizzling video also showcased her toned curves, which will surely inspire people to hit the gym. The Bigg Boss 16 fame captioned the post, "Good times and tan lines." So, this summer, go by the pool and goof around, enjoying the season.

Surbhi Jyoti

Most recently, Surbhi Jyoti celebrated her birthday with her close friends. However, she did not miss out on serving major fashion goals. From enjoying a pool party in an orange bikini to embracing nature's beauty in a peach-colored flowy dress, the actress kept in mind her comfort in this scorching heat. Not only this, apart from elevating her maxi dress and bikini game, Surbhi turned heads in a vibrant green co-ord set.

So, this is how your favorite actresses are enjoying the summer season and giving out major fashion goals. If you are also willing to amp up your style quotient, take notes from them. However, keep space for your comfort while slaying with your style.

