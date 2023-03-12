EXCLUSIVE: Tarun Tahiliani on showstopper Sobhita Dhulipala at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI and his collection

Droolsome drapes from Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI. To put it simply, life with drapes is never what we saw once, twice, or thrice. It’s transformed and translated into a manifold with contemporary enhancements. Fashion’s favourite designer Tarun Tahiliani’s Luxe Pret display in collaboration with Lakmé Sheer Drama had stories of metallics, embellishments, fluid drapes, and the like all as creations of sheer royalty.

As one could see, his focus to treasure India’s textile legacy and give the needed importance to cultural identity wasn’t a miss. He did it all. Here we are with our round of curious exclusive with the man who made the night watchable, loveable and remarkable with Sobhita Dhulipala as his showstopper in a red gown.

Tarun Tahiliani chats about his innovative collection and all things fashion

What inspired you to curate this luxe Prêt collection? Tell us what is in store for us as an audience.

An ode to the timeless Indian drape, my ‘Sheer Drama’ collection essays tradition in my signature ‘India Modern’ style, preserving our rich textile heritage and cultural identity, in a cerebral yet simple manner for the contemporary wearer. The collection highlights the sheerness of the hero Lakmé products, weaving their way through airy drapes, light textures and structured draping combined with traditional embroidery reimagined, in non-traditional sprays and settings.

How vital is it for us to preserve our long-standing textile heritage? Do you think we're forgetting our roots in the name of 'contemporary fashion'?

While we adopt Western shapes, patternmaking, and construction for ease and comfort in today’s hectic, movement-based lifestyle, the ‘style’ that we design for takes a lot from our own heritage and has a timeless quality to it.

How does this collection define the coming together of fashion and beauty?

I always believe that fashion and beauty complement each other. The collaboration with Lakme this season happens to be absolutely aligned with my vision for this collection. Through the course of time, the Indian woman has always prized her saree, kajal, bindi and a pop of colour on her lips and cheeks. With Indian heritage at the crux of my collection, I have tried to marry the sheerness, lightness and translucence of the two new beauty launches this season of fashion week with elements in the collection such as layers, crinkles, and shimmer.

You're a noted fan of Indian drapes, how innovative is this collection?

In this collection, we presented over 12 to 14 drapes with diverse variations. My goal was to maintain the traditional Indian draping styles while also creating modern structured versions. But, my preference is for practicality and durability in clothing. So, these are not ‘costumes’, but rather elegant and chic ensembles. This season is all about the asymmetrical drapes, the coloured chikankari, the cutwork, swirly skirts and the new fluted corset gowns!

How does this collection look at the 'lightness' factor as mentioned in the press note? Can you elaborate?

I think the ‘lightness’ factor is in line with Lakmé’s new launches this season. In this show, I am presenting my take on ‘lightness’ through the lens of fashion, it encompasses a spectrum from neutrals, nudes, iridescent pastels, and faded metallics to bursts of red – an endeavour to make every woman feel #UnapologeticallyMÉ.

Name a fashion trend set by Tarun Tahiliani. How do you think consumers have accepted it?

I would say the biggest fashion trend we have unleashed is the ‘concept sari’. Today, I see this trickled down to commercial boutiques across the country.

How would you describe a Tarun Tahiliani showstopper?

Watching Sobhita in ‘Made in Heaven’ - I was riveted because I feel that it represented PLUs - people like us - who speak English, live in urban India, deal with all the madness of it, and the weddings, including the different stereotypes that make up the weddings. I think she was fantastic, and I loved seeing a modern Indian woman in my clothes. Someone who looks good is proud of her heritage and can hold her own. And that’s what she is!

Do you love Sobhita's outfit?

