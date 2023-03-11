EXCLUSIVE: Abirr n' Nanki of Limerick on Song Of The Valley at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI and more

Prints galore. Glamour from Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is flattering, funky, and a bit fatigue-causing. But, the key to influencing and changing the game has been evidently understood and visually-acknowledged by Limerick's Abirr n Nanki. The duo's 'Song of the Valley' collection gave us a detailed view on Day 2 into all outfits curated from chiffon to organza which featured a matrix of hues and jamanvar motifs that are sure signs of you never wanting to clock back to winter's stuffy fashion days.

Free and light can be the motive and here is an array of ensembles set to change what needs to be changed for the coming days. Because, what is comforting and chic together? A collection as contemporary as this one. Shilpa Shetty was a bombshell showstopper in a halter neck catsuit which was styled with a long coat that undoubtedly punctuated her look's statement. Our exclusive conversation with Abirr and Nanki piqued our interests a bit more. Read to know what it entails.

Abirr & Nanki talk about Song of the Valley's motifs and more

How does your collection take us on a virtual trip to Kashmir? What is it about Kashmir, you two love the most?

Ironically the collection has nothing to do with the scenic beauty of Kashmir. It’s all about the artistic heritage of the state that has evolved over the years because of Multicultural influences but has never been highlighted.

When and how did the concept of the 'Song of the Valley' blossom?

The concept has been there in our head for a very long time and with this collection, we are happy we could finally showcase it the way we wanted.

Your collections from the past and the present are dedicated to prints, how positively obsessed are you with experimenting with prints whilst bringing new ones with each showcase?

We are all about prints and artwork and that’s what we stand for. Every season we pick up one craft from India’s rich cultural past and add a modern update to it!

Could you tell us about the usage and beauty of paisley Jamanvar motifs in this collection?

We have been inspired by Paisley for a long time but we did not want to use it the way it’s always been used before. We added a lot of a lot of fun and quirk to this ancient motif and updated it to suit the modern woman.





