Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor-Ananya Panday radiate traditional finery at Anant-Radhika’s Day 3 pre-wedding affair

Filled with glitz, glamor, and everything shiny, the Ambani pre-wedding festivities come to a wrap! The three-day-long celebrations at Jamnagar were nothing short of a treat to our eyes. Oozing style and panache, we spotted tons of celebrities who gave us oodles of glamor to soak in. From chic looks to some that were extravagant and regal-looking, B-town celebrities made sure the fashion girls were on the edge of their seats.

There is no doubt Bollywood celebs served some gorgeous looks, but we had our eyes set on some next-gen divas. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor dazzled the finale night in some mind-blowing traditional wear. Adhering to the ‘Heritage Indian’ theme for the Hastakshar ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, these gen-next stars delivered traditional regalia at their best.

Suhana Khan sizzled in an ivory-hued chic saree from couturier Tarun Tahiliani

Styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar, the Archies actress looked ethereal donning a custom-made Tarun Tahiliani saree for the Hastakshar ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Suhana Khan opted for an ivory saree which she accentuated with an oh-so-gorgeous off-shoulder blouse. With hints of off-white and gold, this Tarun Tahiliani saree was adorned with embellishments of pearls, stones, and crystals.

Acing at her minimal but statement-making jewelry game, Suhana Khan wore a stunning choker stud set and matching bangles from Shri Paramani Jewels. She completed her look with a matching golden potli bag. For her makeup, this star-kid opted for a dewy finish look, and glossy nude lips, and sealed it with a golden micro-bindi.

Ananya Panday radiated traditional finery in a gorgeous jewel-toned lehenga

To conclude the glamorous three-day soirée, Ananya Panday opted for a gorgeous jewel-tone lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani. Featuring exquisite hues of reds, browns, and rustic gold, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress dazzled the evening and turned a few heads. The lehenga showcased an intricate rustic zari border, while the matching dupatta had multi-colored droplets that complimented the color palette of the lehenga.

Ananya styled it with a risqué blouse highlighting a plunging neckline and a strappy choli that added a modern yet glamorous twist to the look. The blouse too, had the delicate details of multi-colored droplets along the hemline. Her fashion-forward choice was to ditch a necklace and earrings; instead, she opted for a maang tika and a stack of traditional kadas to amp up her look further. With minimal makeup and bindi, Ananya once again established her style as a trendsetter.

Shanaya Kapoor in Rimple & Harpreet Narula Gharchola Saree from ‘The Rose and The Nightingale’ collection

In a dazzling display of glamor at the Ambani pre-wedding bash, Shanaya Kapoor left no stone unturned with her incredible look. Donning a gorgeous Gharchola saree from the shelves of designer-duo Rimple & Harpreet Narula, this upcoming Kapoor diva looked elated. The custom-made deep red saree from the designers’ - The Rose and The Nightingale collection featured a handloom Banarasi zari layered with clusters of Bandhej patterns. The saree is further embellished with kasab-dori marodi kaam, dabka, naqshi work, and Resham stitches with pearls and sequins.

Shanaya Kapoor accentuated her look with a chunky statement necklace and dangler earrings from Jagdish Jewellers. The necklace featured massive stones in blue and green hues that complimented the saree and heightened a traditional touch. The diva completed her look with minimalistic makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a red polka dot potli from The Pink Potli.

