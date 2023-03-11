EXCLUSIVE: Shahin Mannan on Zeenat Aman's outfit at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, fabric play in Circle and more

Fashion was at the pinnacle of endless prospects under the hands of Shahin Mannan at Lakme Fashion Week. The ongoing visual presentations by fashion designers feel like we're sometimes in a maximalist world. Fashion shouldn't be restricted ever and that's why we need the perspectives of professionals to help us to be able to fit into the trend curve ball when needed and also step away to find our own dramatic routes. Shahin's 'Circle' was never the one to doubt with modern outfits and the iconic and Bollywood's all-time favourite Zeenat Aman as the stunner who opened the show.

Zeenat's entrance on the ramp marked the beginnings of fire that wasn't toned down by models. Her salt and pepper hair and outfit in shades of red and black communicated innovativeness as her blazer became the best proof. We became information gatherers as Shahin Mannan spilt details about her collection and more.

Shahin Mannan talks about working on 'Circle', her life as a fashion designer and more

How does your collection 'Circle' touch upon creating the experience of infinity?

The collection celebrates the experience of infinity, it shows how fashion has infinite possibilities in itself and it’s how you perceive it, in an endless way.

There are many surprising elements in this collection, which is your favourite?

The surprising elements are what makes the collection better and my favourite one is ‘Tiny Houses’. Tiny houses give you a feeling of home and as they say there is nothing better than home, it reflects wholeness and wholesomeness and that’s what makes it so special.

What does 'Circle' mean to you? What are some new things that you loved trying and playing with for this collection?

Circle for me shows continuity, infinity, wholeness, it shows the many endless possibilities in fashion and in life. I played a lot with textures, accent colours and monochromatic colour schemes for the collection which I loved, I also loved playing around with different motifs, if you see the collection the garments have interesting motifs on them which makes the garment 10x appealing to the eye so I had great fun designing and executing.

Can you break down the process of working on 'Circle'?

The idea of creating something that has endless possibilities, breaking the barriers and making something that stands out was the first thought when working on this collection and then you get to the part where you make the mood boards, the artworks, the colour pallets are decided, the fabrics are selected and you know that when you get that garment in your hand that feeling is something else, all the blood and sweat comes in the form of that piece and there is no better feeling.

How would you describe a 'Circle' customer?

For me, a circle customer is a satisfied customer, a happy customer. If a customer buys from you and keeps coming back for more happily is when the full circle of buying and selling and having customers so loyal and attached to the brand is completed. That’s a full circle, that’s a circle customer.

Advertisement

Tell us about your experimentation from fabrics to colours. How wearable are your outfits from this collection?

The fabrics and colours of the collection are very bold. I experimented a lot with loud colours that speak volumes and show how extravagant the collection is and to say YES, my collection is very much wearable with the generation today we all want to wear something different something that stands out and SHAHIN MANNAN is different, SHAHIN MANNAN stands out!

Can you give some details about your showstopper outfit?

The showstopper outfit is the outfit which has my favourite element Tiny Houses, it’s a cape with a big collar shirt and pants and like I said the colour just pops it’s very bold it’s very red.

Name the 2 most interesting things you've tried as a fashion designer?

One I’d like to say the motifs, I have worked around motifs a lot even in this collection and it’s even our USP so motifs to me are very interesting to play with and the silhouettes, my silhouettes are very minimalist but the way they come together with the design and the motifs it’s just lovely.

Shahin Mannan's creations are incomplete without?

The intricate designs, my creations have the most intricate designs and without them my garments are incomplete, they compliment my garment in a way like no other gives a feeling of completeness and relief. It's like drinking a pina colada on a sunny day.

In the years of working as a designer, what do you feel is the most challenging and gratifying?

Everything that you do you have to do with love, being in the industry is such a lovely feeling but everything comes with pros and cons. I think one of the most challenging aspect is being a new mother and working at the same time, it’s quite the task but it’s worth it because what’s gratifying is I have my people around and with me who support me and have supported me every step of the way and I feel extremely grateful for that.

Advertisement

Do you love Zeenat's look?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi on her showstopper Siddhartha Bansal gown, party style, go-to hairstyles and more