From Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Take a look at 10 most stylish celebrities of week

The first week of January 2024 was a total fashion fiesta led by actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and a whole bunch of other famous fashion people. These fashion divas left us speechless, from recreating the beauty of antique Indian fabrics to embracing velvety satin perfection.

It's time to get down into our weekly round-up of the best-dressed stars, with a myriad of ensembles that highlight their excellent sense of style. Stay tuned to find out who stole the show and who fell short as we bring you on a fashion trip unlike anything else!

Sonam Kapoor’s rich Banarasi lehenga set

With her stunningly breathtaking appearance, Sonam Kapoor stole the crown this week. She captured the essence of banarasi grandeur in a vibrant lehenga outfit that was just stunning. The ensemble consisted of a shirt-style top, a chevron-printed lehenga, and a stunningly woven dupatta.

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress embraced the banarasi richness comeback with elegance and charm. This outfit is deserving of the week's top rank.

Khushi Kapoor’s charming lemon mini dress

Khushi Kapoor astonished us this week with her choice of attire. The Archies diva wore a stunning strapless mini dress that was tough to overlook. The lemon-colored gown was embroidered with 3D surface embellished flower designs, which added a whimsical and joyful touch to the entire appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor’s red midi dress elegance

Janhvi Kapoor appeared incredible in a magnificent red midi dress of shimmering satin fabric. The outfit was so stunning that it nearly overshadowed everything else. The gown emanated luxury and charm with its deep plunging neckline and sensual cut-outs.

Shraddha Kapoor’s traditional finesse in Anarkali suit set

Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a neon green anarkali suit combo. Her paneled anarkali kurta looked gorgeous, wonderfully complimented by a pair of churidar bottoms.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar diva recognizes how to wear traditional clothes with elegance and flair. She beautifully tucked the chiffon dupatta around her shoulder, offering a lovely touch.

Katrina Kaif’s mini dress perfection

Katrina Kaif looked lovely in a stunning short white dress this week, exuding a clean, casual mood. The full-sleeved dress was embellished with a lovely floral print, adding a feminine touch to the look. The dress displayed a superb combination of beauty and comfort with its shirt-like neck and cuffs.

Sidharth Malhotra’s dapper style

Siddharth Malhotra is the finest influencer when it comes to dashing style. With his effortlessly elegant look, he took sixth place on the best-dressed list of the week first of 2024. He wore a striking suede jacket with a smart knit shirt and pale olive green-hued pants.

Malaika Arora’s vibrant yellow mini dress

During her latest outing in town this week, Malaika Arora was the image of elegant and trendy casual sophistication. She wore a gorgeous bright yellow short dress that was tough to overlook. The dress had playful frills and a deep plunging neckline, which added an extra dash of charm to the overall image.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s classy nude brown blazer set

Tamannaah Bhatia's airport outfit had us all drooling this week. She looked stunning in a sophisticated nude brown oversized fit blazer combo with matching pants. Tamannaah's fashion-forward choices were wonderfully shown by the ensemble's refinement and flair. The extra-large fit gave the whole outfit an effortless coolness, while the nude brown palette imparted a feeling of class.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sultry off-white gown

Samantha Ruth Prabhu entered the new year in style, wearing an off-white gown. Her Jacquemus gown was a stunner, with a thigh-high side split that gave an additional level of fascination to the ensemble. The gown also had a flap neckline, adding a distinctive and trendy twist.

Mouni Roy’s chic bralette with black skirt

Last but not least, Mouni Roy grabbed the limelight this week in a sexy but stylish attire. She wore a strapless pink satin bralette with a gorgeous draping technique that offered an additional element of attraction. The sweetheart neckline blouse matched the black skirt nicely, making a stunning combo. The black midi-length skirt with the thigh-high slit added a touch of sassiness to the whole outfit.

So, how did you feel about all of the fantastic dresses on this list? Which of these outfits is your personal favorite? Please share your thoughts and comments with us.

