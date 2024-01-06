What to wear on this Makar Sankranti? Go for Shraddha Kapoor-approved paneled neon green Anarkali kurta set

Shraddha Kapoor, the outstanding actress, recently attended a family party and turned heads with her fashion-forward pick. Shraddha, dressed in a stunning neon green anarkali outfit, showed that she isn't afraid to play around with strong hues.

The Stree 2 actress effortlessly incorporated ethnic elements into her style, making a striking fashion statement. With exquisite stitching and fascinating craftsmanship, Shraddha Kapoor showcased her impeccable taste and fondness for vibrant colors.Â

So, if you want to make a statement with your fashion, take a page from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar fameâ€™s book and embrace the neon hue. Keep reading to see what ethnic touches she incorporated into her appearance.

Shraddha Kapoor in neon green Anarkali suit set

Shraddha Kapoor recently upped the ante on the Desi glam game with a vibrant green Anarkali outfit that has us all swooning. The paneled kurta has long sleeves and a notched v-neckline for a trendy appeal. The Baaghi 2 star pulled off the traditional-meets-contemporary style with a churidar salwar.

The kurta had exquisite floral designs, while the dupatta was embellished with gold. The pop of dark pink provided a whimsical touch to the ensemble. Gopi Vaid designed this gorgeous ensemble, which cost Rs. 44,500.

Shraddha Kapoorâ€™s desi accessories

The Street Dancer 3D starlet took her accessory game to the next level with her latest appearance. She added a touch of elegance and sparkle to her neon green Anarkali outfit by pairing it with stone-studded jhumkis. But it was the gorgeous Maharashtrian style nath she wore that truly stole the show. The nath complemented her attire well with its gorgeous appeal.

The Chhichhore star knows exactly how to strike the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary, as evident from her choice of accessories.

More about her hair and natural glam

The Saaho star's makeup perfectly complemented her beautiful dress with a minimalistic touch. It's like she opted for a fresh-faced look, but still managed to look absolutely gorgeous. She chose a completely natural lipstick shade that enhanced her lips, giving them a subtle and elegant pop of color.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress chose a loosely wrapped low bun with a central parting for her hairdo. Her loose flicks softly framed her face, lending a tenderness to her entire appearance. And let's not neglect the brilliant yellow flower she tucked into her bun, which brought a splash of brightness to her hairstyle.Â

So, if you want to flaunt a fuss-free and effortlessly elegant style, look to the Stree fame for inspiration and embrace simplicity.

The Haseena Parker actress consistently manages to provide her own distinct spin to every look, and her breathtaking nath was the cherry on the cake. The incredible photographer Hitak captured her beauty in these stunning photographs. Also, this look was styled by stylist Namrata Deepak.

The Half Girlfriend starâ€™s lovely grin and immaculate style, along with Hitak's ability behind the lens, resulted in some incredibly gorgeous shots. If you love this look as much as we do, please let us know in the comments section below.

