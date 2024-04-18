Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra stuns in white organza kurta set that is perfect for temple visits in summer

Ethnic wear is supposed to be heavy and embellished is the notion that most people have. For every festive occasion or even temple visits, heavy dresses and sarees are donned by most. But Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra proved you can make a stylish statement even with a simple kurta set like she did when she visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to offer her prayers.

Parineeti Chopra’s ethnic look

Parineeti picked a white organza straight kurta set which was all things elegant. Her kurta is crafted from premium organza fabric and has intricate lace detailing on the neckline and sleeves that add a touch of softness to the kurta. The flowing silhouette made her outfit look breezy.

She paired her white kurta with straight pants in the same hue and to complete her ensemble, and went with a net dupatta with delicate lace detailing. Her kurta is priced at Rs. 4,038. A kurta like Parineeti can be your next pick for your temple visit as it will allow you to feel at ease and you can move freely and comfortably without feeling restricted.

Parineeti’s Make-up and accessories

With her elegant attire, she opted for minimalistic accessories. With Jaysole India handcrafted mules, she added a touch of finesse to her look and opted for silver earrings that complemented her outfit beautifully.

In the make-up department, she kept it simple yet radiant as the Ishqzaade actress opted for nude lipstick and lightly lined her eyes with kohl which brought attention to her face. She left her shoulder-length hair open and her flowing locks framed her face, completing her temple visit ensemble with grace.

Overall, Parineeti’s look served as an excellent example of how elegance can be achieved through simplicity. She proved with her understated look that, sometimes less is more when it comes to fashion.

