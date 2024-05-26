Alia Bhatt’s denim bodycon dress worth Rs.1,29,571 is made for coffee dates and stylish night outs

In Bollywood, denim has always been a favourite, but in the last few years, its appeal has grown significantly. Bollywood stars have been spotted wearing denim in a variety of styles, igniting fashion trends that fans eagerly follow. Whether it’s a casual outing or a promotional event, denim outfits are a go-to choice for many stars and Alia Bhatt is no exception.

The actress is frequently spotted at the airports in comfortable yet chic denim outfits. From denim jeans paired with cosy sweaters to trendy jackets layered over tees, Bhatt is often spotted in a number of denim outfits and has also proved that not everyone can pull off the double denim trend. Alia Bhatt knows exactly how to make the most of this versatile fabric and her latest look proves it. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Alia Bhatt in denim look

Alia Bhatt picked a denim dress coming from the brand Alaia and her dress is the perfect example of chic fashion. Her dress is a compact bodycon dress that fits her like a glove, highlighting her slender frame. Her dress is sleeveless, making it perfect for summer or a stylish night out.

the Darlings actress' dress has criss-cross straps at the back, adding an interesting and fashionable detail. The scoop neckline gave it a classic look while the midi length was another elegant detail.

This combination of features makes the dress suitable for a variety of occasions, from casual outings to more formal events. Her dress comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,29,571.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress kept her look simple yet classy, allowing her dress to be the focal point. She paired the dress with minimal accessories, letting the unique design of her dress stand out.

Her choice of footwear featured a pair of stylish brown slingback heels from Gucci which complemented the midi length of the dress perfectly. For accessories, Alia opted for silver hoop earrings and a dainty ring, adding a touch of sparkle without overwhelming the outfit.

The 31-year-old actress kept her make-up very simple in tones of nude, enhancing her natural beauty. She chose coral eyeshadow that added a subtle pop of colour to her eyes, nude lipstick, and a light tint on her cheeks for a healthy glow. Her brows were neatly drawn and gave her face a soft look.

Speaking of Alia’s hair, it was styled in gentle waves, adding to the effortless yet chic vibe of the outfit.

Alia Bhatt does not disappoint when it comes to fashion, and her latest look wearing the Alaïa denim dress is rather fantastic.

This dress pinpoints the reason why Alia is a fashion icon since this dress is designed to fit her seamlessly. It appears that she is able to maintain sophisticated, classy appearances while at the same time incorporating elements of today’s fashion trends.

Let us know what your thoughts are about Alia Bhatt’s latest denim look, in the comments section below!

