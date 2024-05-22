What to watch this weekend: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew to Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji

Get ready for an awesome weekend with an exciting list of movie and series releases. These are a mix of comedy, romance, drama, and more. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew to Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji, several new shows are being released this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Crew

Release Date: May 24 (reportedly)

May 24 (reportedly) Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Saswata Chatterjee, Rohit Chetry, Pooja Bhamrrah, Larry Newyorker, Ivan Rodrigues

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Saswata Chatterjee, Rohit Chetry, Pooja Bhamrrah, Larry Newyorker, Ivan Rodrigues Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Rajesh Krishnan Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Netflix

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew is having an OTT release on May 24. The comedy-drama follows the journeys of three dynamic women, steering them into unforeseen circumstances that entangle them in a web of deceit. The film received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience.

In an interview with PTI, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she is happy as Crew broke the box office norms and proved that women-led films can also be a box office hit.

She said, "It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and (their) performance that takes the film and content (forward). We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I'm happy Crew has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules."

2. Bhaiyya Ji

Release Date: May 24

May 24 Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Suvinder Vicky, Zoya Hussain, Akash Makhija

Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Suvinder Vicky, Zoya Hussain, Akash Makhija Director: Apporv Singh Karki

Apporv Singh Karki Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film will hit theatres on May 24, 2024. According to makers, “Bhaiyya Ji is about a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done towards his loved ones.”

3. Madgaon Express

Release Date: Streaming

Streaming Star Cast: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Avinash Tiwary

Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Avinash Tiwary Director: Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial stars the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan, respectively. The cast of Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared the reason why he shot the Madgaon Express in Goa. He said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films, and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa, everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches, and it kind of resonates."

He further added, "Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay, and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

It is an out-and-out comedy film revolving around three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. It marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy. The storyline is a perfect blend of highly entertaining humor, witty dialogue, and a plot that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats with laughter.

