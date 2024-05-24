Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone elevates her maternity fashion with a vibrant yellow pleated dress, leaving us wanting more

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The actress has always been known for her impeccable style. Now she’s taking her fashion game to the next level by churning out maternity looks. While pregnancy often brings many changes, her sense of style still remains the same, and her latest look is evidence of it.

Deepika Padukone’s latest look

Wearing vibrant colours in the summer, from sunny yellows to vivid oranges, is more than a fashion statement - it also lifts your spirits, and Deepika Padukone’s bright yellow dress is exactly what you need to spread joy during the carefree sunny days.

The mom-to-be shared pictures in a radiant yellow ensemble that perfectly complemented her pregnancy glow. The dress featured wide straps with a square neckline that added sophistication while allowing her to flaunt her collarbones gracefully. The dress had an ankle-length silhouette, creating a chic look.

It featured a short bodice with pleats flowing from it. The pleats added texture to the dress and also gave it a touch of whimsy. To top it all, the dress came equipped with pockets, offering a functional element and style, and it also added a modern twist to her dress.

Deepika Padukone’s accessories and glam

Instead of loading up on accessories, the Gehraiyaan actress chose to go with a pair of pearl-shaped earrings from Mahesh Notandas. Her earrings did not overpower her dress and let her natural beauty take the stage. For make-up, the actress took the ‘less is more’ route. Her fresh-faced look began with a flawless base. She opted for a subtle pink lipstick, adding a hint of colour to her lips.

For her eyes, she chose a light pink eyeshadow, which provided a soft and romantic touch. Mascara-laden lashes helped to define her lashes and also provided a finishing touch. A touch of subtle blush on her cheeks added a healthy flush of colour, giving her complexion a radiant appearance, and the rest of the job was done by her pregnancy glow.

Deepika's hair was styled in a tousled bun, exuding effortless chicness. The tousled bun not only complemented her overall look but also gave her a relaxed vibe.

So, the next time you're getting dressed for a day of fun in the sun, take a leaf from Deepika Padukone’s book and don't be afraid to reach for those bold, bright colours. Not only will you look fabulous, but you'll also be keeping cool, feeling happy, and embracing everything that makes summer so special.