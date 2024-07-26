Tripti Dimri, a name synonymous with talent, style, and beauty, is rapidly climbing the ladder of Bollywood success. From an actress playing intense characters to a glamorous fashion icon, she has solidified her position as a leading lady on screens. In fact, the national crush’s innate charm and impeccable fashion sense have made her a sought-after name in the entertainment industry.

Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, Triptii, who was recently seen wearing a simply delightful outfit—an easy-breezy maxi with a denim jacket—made quite a mark.

Let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Triptii Dimri’s latest fashionable serve to get a better understanding of her style game.

Triptii Dimri looked simply stunning in a blue-hued outfit:

When it comes to serving simplistic and minimalistic looks that are absolutely unforgettable, nobody does it better than Triptii Dimri. She was able to prove the same during her recent outing with family. She opted for a blue-hued ensemble that featured an ankle-length maxi dress with sleek spaghetti straps and a deep, as well as alluring, circular neckline.

The classy pick, known as the Jemma paisley-print maxi dress, was beautifully created by the fashion geniuses at MC2 Saint Barth. It also came with an unexpectedly heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 17,242. The midnight blue piece also had a rather intricate and contrasting white flower-impaired print all over it, which made it look like a work of art. We’re swooning!

Unlike the last time she wore this maxi on her Italian excursion, the Bad Newz actress further layered her comfortably cool pick with a sleeveless blazer vest-like denim jacket that looked all things amazing with the dress. This cropped jacket also allowed the actress to flaunt her curves by successfully accentuating them.

The Bulbbul actress further completed her easy-breezy outfit with tan flat sandals, which displayed her toes, thereby giving the look an unexpectedly casual touch. However, an outfit as versatile as this can also be paired with boots or sneakers to slay the sporty or edgy appeal.

Triptii Dimri’s accessories and glam choices:

Furthermore, Triptii took the minimalistic route with her accessories game to elevate her look while keeping the focus fixed on the ensemble. This list included a beaded bracelet, a black wristwatch, and a pretty ring on her finger.

These subtle yet simply spectacular choices perfectly complemented the chic outfit. However, even she couldn’t resist adding a luxe twist to her comfortably cool ensemble with a high-end Louis Vuitton sling bag that slayed.

Moreover, Dimri chose to leave her locks open and cascading freely down her back, styled into a naturally curly hairstyle. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle with a sassy side parting complemented the diva’s wavy look.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her makeup look. Triptii chose to accentuate her natural beauty with a fresh-faced look with a radiant base. She added a pop of color with a delicate dab of blush, just a hint of shimmering highlighter, and a touch of pink lip tint for her well-nourished lips. However, her natural glow and warm smile were the highlights of the look.

