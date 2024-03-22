Nora Fatehi goes comfy casual in grey top and jeans with her Dior handbag

Not just her dancing skills but Nora Fatehi is even more famous for her impeccable fashion sense. She graces magazine covers, appears on reality shows, and is often seen in casual outfits, but one thing remains consistent and that is her fabulous fashion sense. Nora’s latest film is Kunal Khemu directed Madgaon Express also starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, and Avinash Tiwari. A special screening of the film was held yesterday, and Nora once again proved why she is a style icon in her own right.

Nora Fatehi’s basic yet glam look for movie night

Nora Fatehi knows how to capture everyone’s attention. Whether it's suits, sarees, gowns, or dresses, she adds her own twist to every outfit and makes it better. Her latest appearance is proof that she knows how to turn even a simple t-shirt and jeans into something spectacular. For the Madgaon Express screening, Nora stayed true to the phrase “less is more” and wore a grey top with gold and silver embellishments on its neckline as she tucked it into her blue denim jeans.

Nora’s hair was left open and was flowing beautifully and the rest of the job was done by her million-dollar smile. Her look attained a contrasting touch with a sleek and refined white mini lady Dior bag and white heels. Nora’s natural glam was screaming that she looked as beautiful without makeup as she does with it.

Advertisement

Nora’s casual looks are one better than another

Nora’s casual looks are one better than another

It’s not the first time that Nora has been spotted in her casual look. She often shares photos of herself in casual attires such as jeans, crop tops, and floral dresses, and always looks amazing. She recently shared her video while dancing on the streets of a foreign city wearing a floral playsuit. Her dress came with a cinched waist and flowy hem. A multi-tiered necklace and chunky bangles were her choice of accessories and with minimal makeup and wavy brunette, Nora looked fresh as a daisy.

Bikinis and shorts are a classic summer look, and no one can rock them better than Nora Fatehi. She made a dance video wearing shorts and a bikini top, and not only was her dance on fire but her outfit was absolutely stunning, complementing her moves perfectly. Her bikini top featured a ribbed design, plunging neckline, and knot-like design in the middle and she matched it with black chunky chain sliders.

The actress has as many casual outfits as she has fancy ones, and her collection is impressive from dresses to shorts to jeans, Nora’s wardrobe is full of diverse options. Nora shared a video on her 31st birthday when she was seen strolling on the beach wearing a green silky maxi dress. The dress featured spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a backless design. For accessories, she opted for large hoops, while her makeup included coral lips and a silky open hairstyle

ALSO READ: Madgaon Express Review: Kunal Khemu's comedy cocktail celebrates friendship and promises laughs