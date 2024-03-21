Triptii Dimri has consistently upped her fashion game with the boldest and most beautiful style statements. The diva dares to serve simplicity and minimalism with the most statement-worthy pieces. These fashionably fabulous moments along with the power of her incomparable smile always leave onlookers gushing. Recently, The talented diva made a case for her fashion finesse in a stylish green and blue-hued dress that looked just perfect.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a much more detailed glance at the green and blue-hued formal and fabulous ensemble worn by the Animal actress to have a much better understanding of Triptii Dimri’s sense of style?

Triptii Dimri looked fabulous in a classy green and blue ensemble:

The Laila Majnu actress left onlookers gasping with a nature-inspired green and blue-hued slip dress with a leafy print which was all things spectacular, This classy dress, called the ‘Calista Slip Dress’, has been created by the creative geniuses at Runaway The Label.

The statement-worthy dress came with an affordable price tag of approximately Rs. 9,060, and we totally love how affordable this elegant ensemble is. The Bulbbul actress’ classy ensemble featured a plunging cowl neckline along with a super sexy criss-cross strappy style at the back with intricate bust detailing.

Advertisement

These elements gave the ensemble a rather sultry edge. The classy piece also came with adjustable spaghetti straps and we adore the sleek and sophisticated style of the piece. The Qala actress’ classy ankle-length dress also has a body-hugging silhouette that perfectly highlights her body's contours, helping her flaunt her well-toned figure while elongating her legs.

With this classy ensemble, Dimri was undoubtedly trying to make a case for slip dresses, and we think she has made her point. The incomparable allure of these timeless dresses is perfect for every occasion. Their simple and elegant design, along with their versatility, makes them a great choice. That’s why we’re sure that they are here to stay. Don’t you agree?

Triptii Dimri’s accessories, makeup look, and hairstyle:

Triptii completed her party-ready outfit with contrasting pink sandals, which gave the ensemble a rather unique and fresh twist. Meanwhile, she also added minimalistic accessories to her look, such as simple gold Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings. These choices complement her sassy yet laid-back aesthetic, wouldn't you agree?

Moreover, Dimri chose to leave her locks cascading freely, styled into loose waves that gracefully framed her face. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle perfectly complemented her easy and breezy look.

She further accentuated her natural beauty with a subtle, fresh-faced makeup look—a dewy base, delicate blush with a hint of shimmering highlighter, and a touch of pink lip gloss for nourished lips. Isn't the diva undeniably gorgeous?

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s dress? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: From party-ready to casual chic; Kareena Kapoor proves she is a fashion icon with 2 fiery looks in 24 hours