Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Anil Kapoor pens special note for his ‘first born’, Arjun shares childhood pic; Kareena Kapoor says ‘love you’

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 39th birthday today. A while back, the actress took to her social media handle and dropped a glimpse of a unique present she received from her husband, Anand Ahuja. On the other hand, her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, cousin Arjun Kapoor and friends Kareena Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and more extended their heartfelt wishes through social media.

Anil Kapoor pens heat-touching note for daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Today, on June 9, a while back, the doting father Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of stunning pictures of his daughter, Sonam Kapoor. Some of the pictures also featured her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

On his daughter’s special day, he expressed, “Happy Birthday, Sonam! @sonamkapoor My firstborn! You’ve always been so special to me. Watching you grow into the wonderful person you are today has been a true blessing. Seeing how you handle everything with such grace and strength—whether it’s being an amazing mom to Vayu, a loving wife, or the caring daughter and sister you are—fills me with pride every single day. Your ability to balance everything and still shine so brightly is truly inspiring. You are the woman who can do it all, and you do it with such style and heart. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the love you deserve. Love Dad!”

The loving mother, Sunita Kapoor also shared a series of pictures and penned a sweet note.

Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs join in wishing Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

In addition to this, the doting brother Arjun Kapoor also shared a cute childhood throwback photograph with Sonam and wrote, “Happy birthday to the one person who has always been by my side from literally the day I born with all her (heart emoji) & unconditional love!!! @sonamkapoor OMG it’s ur bday!!!”

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and a monochromatic photograph with the birthday girl Sonam Kapoor and captioned, “Happy birthday darling Sonam (Accompanied by red-heart emoji) Love you and wish you all the happiness (accompanied by a rainbow and a red-heart emoji) @sonamkapoor.”

