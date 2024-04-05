Sonam Kapoor’s colorful co-ord set is just right in time for the spring season

Fashion is very important in Bollywood, and Sonam Kapoor’s name shines a little brighter in that field than others. Sonam is affectionately called the OG (Original) fashionista of Bollywood because she has made a place for herself as an actress and trendsetter. Every outing of the actress is a treat for fashion critics and her fans, and like others, we also eagerly await her appearances.

Today, Sonam was spotted at the airport, and she turned the airport into her personal runway. We are all hearts for that. Her latest look is absolutely perfect for the spring season because it’s full of vibrant colors.

Sonam Kapoor’s colourful outfit

The Raanjhanaa actress wore a full-sleeved top with slightly flared collars at the airport. The dress featured extensive multicolored checks in pink, blue, green, yellow and orange hues. She paired it perfectly with a matching flared skirt with a scalloped hem. Completing her look, the diva held a matching scarf.

Spring fashion trends are all about embracing bright and lively colors, and Sonam’s outfit perfectly embodies that spirit, showing that she’s fully embracing this season’s vibe.

Sonam Kapoor’s exquisite accessories

Sonam Kapoor accessorized her look with brown-colored accessories. She was seen holding an expensive brown Hermes Kelly bag in her hand. We wonder if Sonam is a fan of Hermes bags, as she has been spotted with them before. The Neerja actress paired her outfit with brown oxfords and wore black sunglasses to complete her chic airport look. Blushed cheeks, nude lip tint, hair tied in a neat bun, Sonam’s million-dollar smile rounded off her look.

Advertisement

Sonam’s airport looks, casual looks, or red carpet looks, her looks serve as a major style inspo. The actress has always maintained her position in the fashion world since her debut and continues to do so. She has the perfect outfit for every occasion in her stellar closet. Everyone wishes to raid her wardrobe because she has such a diverse and stylish collection.

Tell us what you think about Sonam Kapoor’s latest colorful look in the comments!

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor brings splash of florals in white maxi dress layered with brown jacket

Sonam Kapoor brings splash of florals in white maxi dress layered with brown jacket