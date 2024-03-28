Suhana Khan opts for grey bodycon dress for casual night out proving they’ll never go out of style

Suhana was spotted on a dinner date with her friend where she wore a grey bodycon dress with a denim jacket, and we love this look on her!

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Mar 28, 2024  |  12:06 PM IST |  328
Suhana Khan in bodycon dress
Image courtesy : Pinkvilla

Suhana Khan is a name known both for her lineage and her fashion sense. She is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. Even before her debut in The Archies, she had established herself as a GenZ fashionista. From the array of fashionable outfits, Suhana Khan has frequently been spotted wearing bodycon dresses, and it would be fair to say that her frame complements these dresses exceptionally well.

 

Suhana Khan's casually chic date night outfit 

Suhana Khan in grey bodycon dress

Recently, Suhana was spotted at Tori, a newly launched restaurant by her mother, Gauri Khan, accompanied by her friend. True to her style, Suhana once again opted for a bodycon dress for the event. 

She chose a stunning grey bodycon dress that hugged her frame perfectly, accentuating her figure. Adding a touch of casual style, Suhana layered her bodycon dress with a cropped denim jacket. Along with a blue purse slung over her shoulders, she paired the outfit with beige strap heels and gold hoop earrings. The Archies star sported blushed cheeks with a dewy base and glossy lips. Her brunette tresses were parted down the middle and were left open.

Suhana Khan in grey bodycon dress

Suhana Khan's penchant for bodycon dresses 

Suhana Khan in red bodycon dress

For her film The Archies premiere, Suhana also opted for a red bodycon dress. The sleeveless gown featured a plunging neckline, a body-hugging fit, and a flowing train. Suhana paired her dress with shimmery heels to finish off the look, and completed it with side-parted tresses. For make-up, she went for a flawless base with tinted lips and shimmery smokey eyes, completing her stunning look.

You might think that bodycon dresses are only suitable for nighttime parties, but Suhana Khan has proven otherwise. She has shown that you can wear bodycon dresses casually too. Whether you style them with a cropped jacket, sneakers or bold accessories, bodycon dresses can make a statement. The simplicity of bodycon dresses adds to their impact, and you can get a sense of this by looking at Suhana’s collection of bodycon dresses.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan to start Sujoy Ghosh’s King from May; Prep work begins

Credits: Pinkvilla/ Suhana Khan instagram
