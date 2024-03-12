Mom-to-be Yami Gautam admits marrying ‘best man in the world’ in birthday post for Aditya Dhar; PIC

Yami Gautam is all set to embrace motherhood soon. The actress who is riding high on success of her recently released film Article 370 is expecting her first child with hubby Aditya Dhar. The couple announced their pregnancy during the trailer launch event of the film and left all their fans pleasantly surprised. Well, we all have seen these two-shower love on each other on several occasions. And today on Aditya’s birthday, the mom-to-be dropped a gorgeous picture of her with hubby wishing him on his special day.