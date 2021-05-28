3 easy and super glam makeup looks to steal from Megan Fox

How strong is your pout game? Here’s an easy makeup edit we curated for you from Megan Fox’s Instagram. Get ready to define your features like a celeb!

What does a signature pout look like? Consider how American actress and model Megan Fox uses vibrant colours to her advantage. Her love for lipsticks and cat-eye makeup has been well cataloged, and she exudes grace and charm at all events. She rarely goes overboard and prefers simple glam looks. Her almond-shaped eyes and luscious locks make us want to say, “We’re sold every time we look at her picture”. If your makeup mantra is all about revelling in pretty pouts and a well-lit face, you can rely on Megan for tips that barely consume any time to attain them.

Below are 3 beauty decodes you’d use as an everyday reference for their super versatile and can be donned with any outfit.

All eyes on the pink goddess!

Megan Fox was spotted yesterday at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in a pink satin jumpsuit with silver straps and pumps. For her glam, she relied on a bronzer and a pink lipstick to work big.

Here’s how to get the look:

Step 1: Follow the CTM rule.

Step 2: Prep your skin with a primer.

Step 3: Conceal blemishes.

Step 4: Apply a matte foundation and use a makeup sponge to blend well.

Step 5: Use hush as your eyelid primer.

Step 6: Pick a silver glitter eyeshadow and an angled brush to spread it evenly on your eyelids and into the crease. (You can amplify or keep the glitter look subtle as per your choice)

Step 7: Line your upper lash line with black eyeliner.

Step 8: Get an eyebrow gel and a spoolie to groom your eyebrows.

Step 9: For a flushed look, dab and blend a subtle pink blush on the apple of your cheeks.

Step 10: Pat highlighter on your cheekbones, inner corners of your eyes, cupid’s bow, bridge of your nose, and brow bone.

Step 11: Define your features with a contour.

Step 12: Voluminise your lashes with mascara.

Step 12: Trace your lips with a lip liner.

Step 13: Highlight your lips in a matte fuchsia pink/ hot pink lipstick.

Step 14: Seal the look with a setting powder.

Keep them pout loud in red!

Megan’s love for red is quite old news to the world but continues to serve a swoon-worthy moment every single time.

Step 1: Do not skip CTM.

Step 2: Primer works to set the base and keep your skin ready for makeup.

Step 3: Conceal under eyes and blemishes, if any.

Step 4: Apply matte foundation and blend well.

Step 5: Spread hush onto your eyelids to help your eyeshadow stay put for a longer duration.

Step 6: Pick a silver glitter eyeshadow and an angled brush to spread it evenly on your eyelids and into the crease. (You can amplify or keep the glitter look subtle as per your choice)

Step 7: Line your upper lash line with black eyeliner.

Step 8: Use a grey eye pencil to line your lower lash line.

Step 8: Brush your eyebrows and fill them in with eyebrow powder or a pencil.

Step 9: Accentuate your eyelashes with mascara.

Step 9: Nab and dab a peach blush on the apple of your cheeks.

Step 10: Highlight your cheekbones, inner corners of your eyes, cupid’s bow, bridge of your nose, and brow bone.

Step 11: Outline your lips with a red lip pencil and apply a deep crimson lipstick.

Step 14: Seal the look with a setting powder.

Luscious is the way forward!

The Transformers movie star showed that following a low-key makeup does not make it any less pretty.

Step 1: Keep your skin clean, toned, and moisturized.

Step 2: Apply primer.

Step 3: Conceal blemishes.

Step 4: Dab a matte foundation and blend well.

Step 5: Use black eyeliner to draw your upper lash line.

Step 6: Pick a brown eyeshadow and apply it on your lower lash line.

Step 7: Smudge it well with an angled brush.

Step 8: Groom your eyebrows and fill them in with an eyebrow powder or a pencil.

Step 9: Curl up your lashes with mascara.

Step 9: Pat and blend peach blush on the apple of your cheeks.

Step 10 (Optional): For an added glow,

Highlight your cheekbones, inner corners of your eyes, cupid’s bow, bridge of your nose, and brow bone.

Step 11: With a fluffy brush, brush the bronzer along your temples, cheeks and jawline.

Step 11: Colour your lips with a satin finish burgundy lipstick. (Use gloss for extra shine if need be)

Step 14: Finish the deal with a setting powder.

Are you a lipstick aficionado? Let us know in the comments below.

