7 Makeup products under Rs 999 to steal from Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale

Makeup has become an artistic skill now that not everyone can ace, but something that everyone would love to do. Getting your makeup right is an art in itself and not always easy but with various Youtube and Instagram tutorials available, you can literally learn how to nail the perfect makeup look at home. Here are 7 makeup products from the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale that you’ll absolutely love!

7 Makeup products from Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale

These products are on sale, thanks to Amazon’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale where you can get up to 20 percent off on the products listed below.

1. Just Herbs - BB Cream

This bespoke and Ayurvedic results-driven skin and hair care brand have a loyal base of consumers. Their innovative and natural route in formulating products for the skin and beauty has given rise to a healthy beauty regime for many. Here’s a herb-enriched BB cream from the brand that compliments your skin shade and blends in easily with the skin.

Price: Rs 906

Buy Now

2. Maybelline Creamy Matte Lipstick Combo

This Maybelline Creamy Matte Lipstick Combo contains two matte lipsticks of trendy colours. The rich ruby and divine wine-coloured lipsticks will define your lips like never before. These two creamy matte lipsticks must-have shades of the season. They are enriched with natural ingredients and contour your lips with utmost ease.

Price: Rs 412

Buy Now

3. Laneige - Lip sleeping mask

Laneige is the brand where you can afford luxury. This South Korean cosmetics brand’s name comes from the French word ‘la neige’, which translates to ‘the snow’. Their popular product, the lip sleeping mask gently melts dead skin cells and makes the lips feel smooth and elastic during sleep.

Price: Rs 977

Buy Now

4. Renee Madness PH Stick

This vegan lipstick enhances the natural tone of lips. It is enriched with essential oils and gives a natural colour. It is a bullet that appears black but magically blooms into a sheer, natural pink when applied to your lips. Its innovative formula reacts with the natural pH levels of your skin to create a personalised shade of pink on every unique lip colour.

Price: Rs 449

Buy Now

5. Chumbak Eyeshadow Kit

This vegan eyeshadow kit is super fun, fuss-free, blends easily and is perfect for an evening out. It features a mix of 6 metallic eye shadows in hues of gold, brown and jade. The shades are high impact and long-lasting with a soft and smooth texture and rich pigmentation. The kit comes in a travel-friendly size and is perfect to slip into your handbag while travelling or on the go!

Price: Rs 594

Buy Now

6. Colorbar Transparent Primer

This oil-free primer is perfect for acne-prone skin. Its mattifying formula reduces the size of the pores and gives you some needed moisture while locking your makeup in place. It also makes the skin look hydrated and fresh. The transparent primer also helps to blend in your foundation well without any colour mixture.

Price: Rs 359

Buy Now

7. Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer has the ability to conceal dark circles, correct the appearance of redness and brighten dull skin. To turn back time, this anti-ageing is a great under-eye concealer. It is infused with Haloxyl that reduces fine lines, blemishes, redness and dark circles.

Price: Rs 465

Buy Now

Now you can master the art of makeup application with all the necessary makeup products right at your hands. These products from the Amazon wardrobe Refresh Sale have got us pumped and we have got our eye on them all. Grab them before it's too late!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles

Best dandruff shampoo

Sunscreen for face under Rs 499

Best shampoo for hair fall