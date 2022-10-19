8 Stunning Diwali makeup looks to try in 2022

Diwali is just around the corner, and everyone is preparing for it. From house cleaning to purchasing and making holiday plans. The festival lasts 5 days long, and hence you will need a fresh Diwali makeup look on each day! Additionally, you cannot visit a salon every day to wear an Indian makeup look. It will both be a costly and hasty process. So, let's move ahead with the top Diwali makeup looks you can try this year.

You will need to have essential makeup tips to recreate the Diwali makeup looks we have mentioned here in this article. Now let's look at some Diwali makeup ideas for an Indian festival look! 8 Diwali makeup looks for the festive season are: 1. The Glam Diwali Makeup Look

This look is ideal for Dhanteras Pooja. Dress in a silk saree and minimal jewelry, and opt for the accentuated eyeshadow look when it comes to makeup. Apply moisturizer and primer to your face. So start with the eyeshadow. Apply nude shade all over the eyelid after using concealer to make the base clear. Make a stroke on the eyelid with the bronze color, then smoothly blend it with the brush. Make sure to draw a crease line that is just a bit higher than the actual one. This would enhance the appearance of the eyeshadow when the eyes are open. Apply foundation and concealer to the face as soon as you are done with the eyes. Apply blusher next, emphasizing the nose tip, forehead, and cheekbones. As for the lipstick, pick the carrot pink shade or the bright red. 2. Dewy Diwali Makeup Look

You can rock any Diwali costume with this dramatic yet understated style. The dewy or misty traditional makeup look would enable you to seem hot even in winter due to India's humid climate. It will be easier to pull off this style at a Diwali party at night. Prepare your face first, and then proceed with the eye makeup. A metallic makeup palette, which has both metallic and matt options. Copper, brown, and maroon shades are used. Copper on the inner side, brown on the outer, and maroon to add the crease line at the end. With the help of a brush blend it well. Choose a bold red lip color and winged eyeliner. Apply foundation, cover up any defects, and then set the base with hydra-mist powder. Draw attention to the collarbones, chin, nose, forehead, and cheekbones. With the makeup fixer, keep the Diwali makeup look in place. 3. The Dramatic Diwali Makeup Look

Professional makeup and hair artists created this exquisite Indian festival makeup look. Although achieving a look can be challenging, with the right tools and palettes, you can achieve it beautifully. The face is perfectly contoured with a matte finish foundation, gold highlighter, and bronzer. See what she did to achieve this stunning eye makeup look. Use concealer to lay down a foundation first, then choose the deeper brown color until the crease. Above the crease line, apply a maroon or crimson hue and mix it thoroughly. Then, to achieve that dramatic appearance, add gold eyeshadow. Make sure you are shaping your brows with a brow gel before with a brow pencil. And at last, apply the nude shade liquid lipstick to complete the look. 4. An Average Diwali Makeup Look

Attending a Diwali celebration at work? Then you should try this Diwali makeup concept. If you prefer to keep it low-key and use little makeup, then do as they do. Shape your brows after priming your face, then begin applying eye makeup. The eye makeup applied here is simple to obtain, and fewer beauty items are also employed. Apply your moisturizer and primer first, then your eye makeup. After that, apply the coral lipstick and flush your cheeks. 5. The Glittery Diwali Makeup Look

The secret to going big with your makeup is to use a lot of heavy eyeshadow. This particular makeup look is the ideal festive makeup look. Everything screams Indian festival vibes, from the sparkly eyeshadow to the dark lipstick. The wine-colored lipstick and understated face makeup enhance the silver eyeshadow to the best effect. When applying this eyeshadow, creating a division with the aid of a crease line is the most crucial step to remember. On the upper crease, you can see the various tones, and below that, you can see a combination of silver and burgundy eyeshadow. The eyeliner with wings and the nicely arched brows are like the icing on the cake. 6. The Girl Next Door Diwali Makeup Look

The perfect Diwali makeup look for you is both lovely and modest because the girl next door appreciates effortless, fuss-free feminine makeup. Mix a few drops of liquid highlighter into your foundation while doing face makeup for a naturally dewy appearance that glows from the inside. Use a precise base makeup color match to achieve a perfect base that fades into your neck. Start by applying a pink eyeshadow shade all over your eyelids for the eyes. You can even dab it on with your finger. If you feel like adding a little glitz to your Diwali makeup, add some shimmery and sparkly eyeshadow to the inner corners. Finish off the look simply by applying a couple of coats of volumizing or curling mascara to achieve fluttery lashes. Applying pink blush to the apples of your cheeks will give your complexion a rosy hue. If you want a relatively straightforward makeup look for Diwali, color your lips with neutral or pink lipstick or opt for a tinted lip balm. 7. The Desi Girl Diwali Makeup Look

The desi girl enjoys going all out with a dramatic jhumka, a colorful saree, a gorgeous bindi, and loads of jewelry. Combine opulent traditional clothing with equally stunning Diwali makeup to draw attention to yourself. Start applying your eye makeup for this look before applying your base because the glittering eyeshadows could have a lot of fallout and no one has time for that. Instead of setting it with powder, prepare your eyelids with an eyeshadow primer or concealer before applying dazzling gold eyeshadow. Your eyeshadow stays in place thanks to the glue-like effect of the sticky base. To make the outside corner of your eyelid stand out more, use dark brown makeup. If you want to step up your Diwali makeup, try experimenting with a cut crease if you are feeling daring. Line your top and lower lash lines with a deep, black kajal, then apply a winged eyeliner to amp up the glam. No Indian beauty look is complete without a kajal. You can let your eyes do the talking after you have volumizing mascara on your lashes that are bold and dramatic. Applying a peach blush to your cheeks will give your complexion a sun-kissed appearance. To add more flush, sweep your blush across the bridge of your nose. Use a delicate, cream lipstick shade that complements your skin tone to counterbalance the flash and glamour of the eyes. Warm lip color in peach, coral, or brown would mix well with the golden eyes and provide the ideal final touch for this classic Diwali makeup look. 8. The Boss Babe Diwali Makeup Look

The boss chick is sultry, fearless, and bold; she grabs attention everywhere she goes. For her Diwali card party, she requires an equally strong cosmetics look. Make a statement by using a dramatic smokey eye and an eyebrow pencil to define the arches of your brows. The bolder, the better. By contouring your cheekbones, jawline, and nose, you may accentuate your bone structure. You can also use a powder highlighter to draw attention to the high points of your face and to brighten your complexion. What better way to complete the Diwali makeup look than with intense red lips? Lip liner is used to define your lips, and bright red lipstick is used to fill them in. You are finished once you have set your makeup in place and sprayed everything with a setting spray. Bonus tips for Diwali Makeup Look

These five festive makeup styles will give you the flawless glow and fascinating look you need to rock any Diwali party. However, if you want to build your style, here are some tips for doing so: Always go for glittery or metallic eyeshadow palettes. Opt for darker lip shades or one with a shiny/glittery effect. Go for Smokey eyes. They never go out of trend. Prefer a satin or dewy finish for a glossy makeup look. Hug the illuminating highlighters for the completion of the 4th point. 8 Diwali Makeup Tips Every fan of cosmetics will concur with me when I say that some professional and experienced makeup suggestions are quite important. Here are some professional makeup tips that can help you get the perfect holiday look if you want a professional result. 1. Hot Steam Face Cleansing

Before attempting any makeup looks on your skin, everyone must comprehend the need of washing your face. Be sure to thoroughly cleanse your hands and face before putting any cosmetics on the skin. Speaking of which, the best makeup advice you will receive from any professional is to wash your face with hot steam. Deep steam cleaning removes debris from the skin's surface layers. All of the dead skin cells and blackheads are removed from the pores' innermost core. One of the best Indian cosmetics advice is to cleanse your skin with hot steam. This cosmetic tip's best feature is that it provides complete results without any negative side effects. 2. Use a Base Primer for Skin Preparation

When it comes to laying down your makeup on the skin, base primer is essential. You may get different primers from any cosmetics retailer or website. You will find a primer for each type of skin. When choosing a base primer, choose the top cosmetics manufacturer. Right after cleansing your face, use the primer. It positively stimulates your skin. Circularly massaging your face is a gentle technique. For the best results, make sure your entire face is nicely covered. 3. Blending the Foundation with Skin Illuminators

Skin luminizers function exactly as a conditioner would for your hair. You will look immaculate if you use foundation and illuminator solutions. Illuminators are nothing more than a shimmery solution that will give your skin a luminous appearance. The finest option for daytime occasions is this makeup trick. Simply add two to three drops of the solution to your foundation, or you may just apply it there directly. To get the precise outcome that will give your skin and appearance a glow, blend it well. Among Indian ladies, using skin illuminators with foundation is one of the most well-liked beauty tricks. 4. Making Use of The Correct Tools

Typically, ladies apply their whole makeup look with either a single tool or their hands. Choosing the appropriate tool is essential for your festive beauty style. This will make it simple for you to achieve the ideal look. There are several tools available, including blending sticks, different brush ranges, and blending sponges. You may achieve the ideal effect on your skin with the help of all the makeup equipment. Experts almost always advise using brushes and blenders while applying makeup. For the finest results, the tools ensure that every makeup product is adhering to your skin. So, why use a single brush or hands to blend your makeup, when you have the right tools available for it? 5. Give Life with the Perfect Eye Shadow

It's been believed that our eyes give our complete appearance more liveliness! Without the ideal eye shadow, Diwali beauty advice is lacking. Two factors determine what kind of eyeshadow you should apply. What is the occasion, to start? The second consideration is the time of day. You can apply your eye shadow based on these two factors. Eye shadows come in a variety of trendy forms today. The metallic effect, glittering eyes, cat eyes with a natural sheen, and the dramatic smudge effect are a few of them. These are a few of the most popular Diwali makeup ideas for your stunning eyes. Oh yes! Before that I forget it, do not forget to give it a climax with mascara and a bold outline with eyeliner. This will create a dramatic look to your perfect festive makeup look! 6. Sparkle the Blush on your Cheeks

One of the main tasks on the checklist is applying the creamy blush to your makeup. Diwali makeup seems to lack its beauty without the blush. The cherry icing on your birthday cake is what blushes are like. When attempting to get the picture-perfect festive style, it feels incomplete without a blush on your face. Put some blush on your brow bone, cupid's bow, cheekbones, and nose bridge. You will have the perfect gleam on your face and in your eyes as a result, I assure you. 7. Have a Bold Pout

Every Diwali beauty tip keeps a big pout. After eye shadow, the pout is what is emphasized. Why compromise with your lips when you can break many hearts this holiday season with that bold, vivid pout? Without a doubt, pouts are concealed under those uninteresting masks following the covid era. However, the masks cannot prevent you from acting boldly unless you know how to carry the proper pout. Before applying lipstick, experts advise always filling your lips with a base lip pencil color. For your ideal festive makeup look, pencil fillers aid by providing a stable base that makes it easier to get the ideal bold pout. 8. Secure the Look With a Fixit Solution or Spray