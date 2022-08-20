17 Hybrid beauty products that blur the line between makeup and skincare

The natural look with no makeup is here to stay. But with the introduction of hybrid beauty products, which combine two products into one, the minimalism style is receiving a nourishing upgrade. Over the past few years, we have seen these multifunctional products everywhere; in particular, Serum Skin Tint, which won our hearts over the years. But fortunately for our skin, new versions are always being introduced on the market. We've browsed our favorite products and peeked into the realm of hybrid beauty products to find the finest of the best.

Is hybrid beauty products bad for your skin?

The novelty of skin-friendly cosmetics makes people question whether conventional makeup is harmful to their skin. It's a challenging question, but let's be clear about one thing. The terms "clean" and "natural" do not necessarily imply that formula is better for you. We view these assertions as proof that skin-friendly components are at the core of these formulations, even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet made clear what criteria these claims comprise. Understanding the contents of each product you use in your regimen is essential, just as you would with food or other ingestible.

Many of the creators of our favorite brands were motivated by this concept to develop goods with appealing and simple-to-understand ingredients. CEO and creator of Saie Laney Crowell tells that she started the company to provide cosmetics that are good for our bodies. "You're left with skincare when you start developing makeup with incredibly clean, good-for-you components," she claims.

What is a skincare makeup hybrid beauty product?

Sheena Yaitanes, the founder of Kosas, expresses a similar opinion. According to her, "Excellent makeup needs to deliver on its promises, look fantastic all day, and feel weightless on your skin to avoid detracting from your focus." A skincare makeup hybrid should accomplish both of those goals at once because the eventual aim of skin care is to provide your skin with a positive, measurable change over time.

According to Sephora beauty director David Razzano, "Excellent makeup does not happen without good skincare as well. It is the symbiotic usage of both that takes makeup to a professional level." This attitude has resulted in the development of hybrid products that combine the science of skincare with the artistry of makeup for universal accessibility.

According to Razzano, "These hybrid beauty products are currently popular because consumers are becoming more informed about the benefits of the goods through social media and improved merchant counseling." People seek cosmetics that meet their expectations and work to progressively improve their skin. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that this product category is becoming more popular at Sephora.

We've drawn on the expertise of our specialists as well as our own experience with beauty products to help you make an informed choice. With that in mind, we have chosen this selection of goods that blur the distinction between skincare and makeup. Continue reading to learn about our edit, as well as some useful ingredient callouts and the resultant advantages.

1. Lash Mascara

Lash Mascara is one of the greatest, and we frequently purchase it. In addition to its capacity for building, we adore it for its flake-free formula, which makes it simple to lift, curl, and create volume.

Key Ingredients: A 99% organically derived product enhanced with shea butter, keratin, and bee and carnauba wax.

Skin Benefits: Over time, this nourishes, conditions, and improves each lash while being gentle on sensitive eyes.

2. Lip and Cheek Balm

This versatile lip and cheek pigment is a recent No. 1. The lip and cheek balm, which comes in vivid colors, melts into skin to offer a dash of sheer color wherever it's needed.

Important elements: Powered by the red camellia, a plant high in the antioxidant protocatechuic acid, this 97% organically sourced formula.

Benefits for the Skin: Due to its antioxidant characteristics, this will soften and plump the skin while supporting the integrity of the skin barrier.

3. Concealer

If you're anything like Hailey Bieber, you'll undoubtedly choose it as your concealer as well. It provides the ideal amount of coverage, the nicest finish I've ever seen, and it stays on and doesn't crease, according to Sheena Yaitanes, who rates this product as her all-time favorite. Additionally, it blends flawlessly—some people even use it as a foundation! It comes in maximum hues, allowing everyone to find their ideal match.

Important elements: A paraben-, sulfate-, silicone- and fragrance-free solution that is vegan and cruelty-free and contains caffeine, pink algae, arnica, vitamin B5, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.

Skin Benefits: Like your favorite eye cream, this also acts to brighten, calm, and plump skin in addition to its concealing advantages.

4. Lip Oil

One of the greatest lip oils to wear all year round, the high-shine version is made with a lightweight, buildable tint that functions as a cross between a lip oil and a lip stain.

A formula rich in fatty acids, shea butter, rosehip, grapeseed, and jojoba oils; it is also cruelty-free, vegan, and clean.

Skin Benefits: This gives lips a moisture surge that conditions and softens while offering a protective barrier to your pout, thanks to the vital fatty acids and botanical oils.

5. Balm

The products are known to be pure and effective because they come from renowned makeup artists' beauty lines. Its Miracle Balm, which provides the ultimate soft-focus minimalist pigment, is our obsession.

Important elements: a weightless, light-reflecting moisturizer propelled by jojoba oil.

Benefits for the Skin: This tinted balm moisturizes skin while delivering jojoba oil's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. It can be worn alone or under foundation.

6. Anti-Aging Lip Treatment

With multipurpose rosy, berry-colored anti-aging lip treatment, be ready to pout up.

Important Components: A potent blend of botanical oils, vitamins, and minerals (like olives, green tea seed oil, cocoa butter, and calendula flower extract, to name a few). It is free of toxic chemicals, fake colors, fragrances, and synthetic compounds.

Skin Benefits: Because of this blend's plumping, moisturizing, and wrinkle-reducing qualities, expect it to gradually give you youthful-looking lips.

7. Tinted Moisturiser

This tinted moisturizer is one of the favorites because it serves as both skin prep and makeup base. This product comes in 14 colors and can be used in place of or as a light layer of coverage over your usual moisturizer.

Important elements: Hyaluronic acid, elderberry extract, and licorice root extract are all included in Slip Tint for brightening. This sheer, dewy formula is suitable for even acne-prone skin because it contains only real skincare ingredients. Of course, the mineral zinc oxide for SPF comes next.

Benefits for the Skin: "The licorice root is particularly helpful to combat dark spots or any type of discoloration that you may have. Since I've been using the cream, my skin has seen a full transformation," she says. There will no longer be any need to look for anything else because this product comes with hydration, antioxidants, and SPF 30.

8. Vital Pressed Skin Care

With this recommendation, setting powders receive a skin-friendly update. It has been designed as a powder with supercharged skincare ingredients that set your makeup.

Key Ingredients: The Skin Defense Shield Complex from the company is present in this sheer, weightless powder. It contains quinoa seed extract, probiotics, and vitamin C.

Skin advantages: This helps minimize the appearance of pores, protects against free radicals, and helps reduce sebum production over time in addition to providing the shine reduction and makeup setting capabilities you'd expect from a face powder.

9. Cream-Balm Bronzer

What we consider to be the greatest bronzer for a glossy glow is described by Razzano as "this gorgeous bronzer dissolves into the skin providing the perfect sun-kissed effect that can be applied all over the face or strategically where you desire."

Important elements: A lightweight, creamy bronzer that contains a combination of elderberry extract, grape seed oil, and colloidal oats.

Skin advantages: To soothe and smooth the face, this product is reportedly filled with components that are good for the skin, such as colloidal oatmeal. Additionally, it contains grape seed oil, which moisturizes and is packed with antioxidants. Additionally, the elderberry extract supports the microbial balance of the skin.

10. High Impact Lipstick

Our lips are sometimes one of the first regions to show signs of aging and environmental damage, however, we frequently forget or neglect to take care of their skin, according to Razzano. In light of this, consider this formula, which will also improve your general lip care, if you enjoy wearing strong, gorgeous lipsticks.

Key Ingredients: Mango seed butter, apricot seed, and castor seed oils are blended into a full-coverage, creamy lipstick that is vegan, clean, and handmade. Available in eight berry, crimson, and bare colors.

Skin advantages: According to Razzano, "The combination of apricot seed oil, castor seed oil, and mango seed butter will lock in moisture, calm and smooth the lips, and aid to increase suppleness."

11. Setting Powder

According to Razzano, "Even face powders can now help your skin, as we witness with this incredible powder from Kosas." It will result in skin that is more even and flawless while also setting your makeup.

Important elements: A pure, vegan baking setting powder that contains extracts of Chinese peony, bamboo stem, and passion fruit. Hyaluronic acid and algae extract are added to it.

Benefits for the skin: "This product's skincare elements help to absorb excess oil without drying, minimize the appearance of pores, and even help to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time," he adds.

12. Illuminating Cream Bronzer

You can maintain your summer glow all year long. With this product, building and blending are quite simple.

Important elements: A 100% mineral-based illuminating pigment that is vegan, silicone-free, and contains mango butter and green tea extract.

Benefits for the Skin: Along with that bronze shine, you can count on relaxing antioxidant defense and unsurpassed hydration for a glowing complexion that is lighted from within.

13. Full Coverage Multi-Use Concealer

The new full-coverage, natural finish concealer from Sephora Collection, according to Razzano, "can camouflage any blemishes or under-eye darkness with ease."

Important elements: A thin, vegan concealer with hyaluronic acid and algal extract that has earned the "Clean Stamp of Approval" from Sephora.

Skin advantages: Hyaluronic acid and algal extract in the mix, according to Razzano, "help enhance your skin's hydration and protect it from day-to-day environmental harm." "That extra dose of moisture also aids in the full coverage formula's effortless skin absorption and silky finish," says the author.

14. Beauty Luminizer

The greatest highlighters may help maintain healthy skin in addition to leaving a radiant shine, like this RMS pigment. This is a cult favorite for good reason because it effortlessly creates a light-reflective highlight that is neither greasy nor sparkly.

A transparent, radiant cream highlighter blended with castor, coconut, and vitamin E is the main ingredient.

Skin Benefits: This moisturizes, smoothes, and has anti-inflammatory chemicals that help reveal youthful-looking skin.

15. Radiant Lip & Cheek Color

According to Razzano, "a good cream blush might be the ideal finishing touch to your skin." The smooth, creamy texture of this pure product feels fantastic when applied. This multipurpose pigment was created by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and comes in 11 contemporary longwear colors encased in a refillable container.

Important elements: a creamy, buildable pigment that contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and squalane.

Skin advantages: To deeply hydrate the face and give the product a luxurious feel, Rose Inc. included squalane and sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid). Ceramides in the blush also work to fortify the skin barrier as you wear them. Simply put, it's the best way to improve dull skin.

16. Brow Gel

Use tinted brow gel or eyebrow serums to achieve your brow goals. With gentle, flexible, and long-lasting grips, this gel can shape arches into place.

Key Ingredients: This brow gel contains rice flour, coconut oil, lavender water, and chestnut extract, all of which are certified organic.

Benefits for the Skin: Its nutritious components help condition brow hair, which eventually encourages hair growth.

17. Serum Foundation

This selection from Tisha Thompson's line-up, according to Razzano, "can go from sheer to medium coverage, all the while maintaining a gorgeous skin-like finish." To ensure that everyone can find their ideal match, this product is also offered in a very wide and well-balanced hue range (35 shades, to be exact).

Important elements: a lightweight serum made up of hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, Ashwagandha, and turmeric.

Skin advantages: "Ashwagandha and turmeric provide the extra benefit of calming the skin from daily stressors, evening out skin tone, and reducing symptoms of aging. According to Razzano, hyaluronic acid gives the face plumping hydration that contributes to the skin's overall flawless appearance.

One of the fantastic trends that are also being fueled by the epidemic is hybrid cosmetics. The items that consumers are seeking offer a variety of benefits as well as time and money savings. The first hybrid beauty products were blurr, BB, and CC creams. The opportunity for innovation in cosmetics is greatly increased by the multifunctional, hybrid, or 2-in-1 products. In the next months, we will be shocked by new offers that combine categories and perks that we had not before anticipated, as this is a trend that is quite popular in Asia. The most intriguing trends in hybrid cosmetics will be seen next.

