Top 6 deals on grooming devices for men to steal from the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale

One of the best gift to surprise your dad or husband on Father’s Day is grooming set for men that are now available at discounted prices from the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. Making an effort on yourself does not cause any harm and always works out for the absolute best. A lot of men find it difficult to get their regular trimming sessions done. But worry not, like always we have got your back! Here, we have a list of high-quality products on the Amazon Monsoon Sale that will help you fulfil your grooming sessions from home and also save you some bucks.

Here are 6 grooming devices from the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale:

Scroll on to find the best gift for your husband or dad to surprise him on Father’s Day with the below-mentioned grooming essentials from the Amazon sale!

1. Electric Trimmer

Trimming your beard every day can become a tedious task, especially on hectic workday mornings. This electric trimmer helps you to get the precision and perfection needed to get the job done in no time! It comes with a USB adapter for flexible and convenient usage. It can be used with a cord as well as cordless.

Price: Rs 1199

2. Mud Shaving Kit Essentials

Designed to give you a smoother and closer shave in fewer strokes, get a 6-blade razor that offers better control and reduces pressure on the skin with this set. The kit also contains a hydrating shaving cream for a great shave and restoring moisture after every stroke and an after-shave gel that alms your skin after a shave and completes the shaving routine.

Price: Rs 639

3. Bombay Shaving Company Shaving & Grooming Kit

This 6-in-1 shaving and grooming kit for men contains a pre-shave scrub to gently exfoliate the skin and eliminate all dead skin cells, leaving the skin prepared for a perfect shave. It also consists of a precision safety razor that gives you the closest shave ever with enhanced effectiveness. The razor consists of a weighted handle for a luxurious shave and comes with gravity-assisted glide action. The Japanese-engineered stainless steel blades will give you the smoothest shave possible. Enriched with superfoods, the shaving cream prevents post-shave irritation.

Price: Rs 2249

4. Park Avenue Essential Grooming Collection

Thanks to Amazon sale offers today, you can grab this grooming kit with 20 percent off. It includes perfume, aftershave lotion, fragrant soap, shaving cream, shaving brush, razor and a pouch to put them all in. It’s the best-in-class grooming solution for men who want to be ready for life, always.

Price: Rs 321

5. Beauté Secrets Manicure Set

Attain a perfect salon-like manicure and pedicure at home with this set. This set comprises 12 tools including facial care tools, manicure tools and pedicure tools. Made of high-grade stainless steel, it allows safe sterilisation, prevents corrosion and minimises the risk of infection. This kit can also be used to clear blackheads and get rid of acne.

Price: Rs 449

6. Spruce Shave Club Charcoal Facial Kit

This natural and uniquely crafted charcoal facial kit for men is loaded with all the skincare essentials you need to detox your skin, remove blackheads and control excess oil to get clearer, brighter and healthier skin. Charcoal is a powerful detox ingredient and this facial kit with a face wash for men, charcoal face scrub, charcoal peel-off mask and charcoal face pack is a 4 step regimen that clears impurities and toxins from your skin to improve skin health and prevent blackheads, pimples and acne.

Price: Rs 499

As a man, it is always integral to look your best, polished, groomed self. The right grooming products will not only give you a clean look, but will also help make you look more presentable. Here we have listed the best grooming products available at the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale at great discounted prices.

