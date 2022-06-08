11 Best Japanese beauty products that you can never stop using

Have you noticed the natural glow of Japanese women? That’s due to makeup? NO! That’s due to their age? NO! You just cannot guess their real age. This is because all the credit goes to their healthy eating habits and usage of the best Japanese products. Yes! Japanese beauty products infused with dollops of skin benefiting properties make their skin luminous and healthy. Believe us or not, Japanese beauty products are something that you could die for.

In this article

1. Must have beauty products

2. Japanese beauty products

3. Reasons to buy Japanese beauty products

Japan is one such country where people live for more than 100 years. Their way of living and principles of life itself make them unique. And when it comes to their age and skin, you will definitely wish to know the secret ingredient of attaining luminous and ageless skin. So do you wish to look half of your real age? Come! Let us take you to Japan virtually and help you to indulge in flawless Japanese beauty products.

If you cannot fly to Japan, we will help you bring Japan home. And in addition to Japanese beauty products, you can also allow your skincare kitty to welcome a few other beauty products with exceptional abilities to make your skin from drab to fab. Scroll down and check them out.

Here is the list of a few beauty products that you need to vouch for along with the best Japanese beauty products.

Are you done shopping for common beauty products for your skin? Time to pamper your skin with something hatke. Without much ado, let us serve you with the top notch japanese beauty products that you can never stop using. These Japanese beauty products will not only make you look like a diva but also preserve your radiance for years to come. Get ready to cover up your real age and make your skin look youthful than ever before.

Wish to bring home Japanese makeup products? Wish to indulge in Japanese skincare? Wish to peep into the mind boggling Japanese cosmetics? Or do you just want to visit the Japanese beauty store and snag cool Japanese stuff for your skin? THE WAIT IS OVER! We bring to you everything that you need from Japan right at your fingertips.

1. Global Beauty Secrets Japanese Adzuki Bean Face Wash

This Global Beauty Secrets Japanese Adzuki Bean Face Wash is a skin care product that comes with a gel based formula. It is suitable for all skin types and enriched with botanical extracts.

Why pick Global Beauty Secrets Japanese Adzuki Bean Face Wash?

This face wash from Japan is vegan and paraben free. It cleanses and tightens pores, removes dirt and dead skin, unclog pores and stimulates blood circulation. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that helps the skin to shed off excess oil.

Price: Rs. 800

Deal: Rs. 760

Buy Now

2. Wa - Secrets of Japan Skin Brightening Soap

This skin brightening soap is a pH 5.5 soap made with key active ingredients used since centuries in Japanese beauty. It is formulated with kojic acid, cherry blossom, Vitamins C and E, shea butter, papaya extract and so much more to leave your skin soft and supple.

Why pick Wa - Secrets of Japan Skin Brightening Soap?

This bathing bar is ideal for all skin types since it balances with the skin’s natural pH level. You can use this soap daily to improve skin tone and complexion just like the Japanese. Wish to make the skin dewy and plump? Enhance it with the right amount of nutrients with this soap.

Price: Rs. 375

Buy Now

3. Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Spf50+/Pa++++ Sunscreen

This sunscreen has a light watery texture with no white cast. It has the ability to cover the skin to micro levels. The smooth texture spreads easily on your skin and makes it look youthful. What’s more? The aqua micro capsules release moisture upon application that prevent dryness.

Why pick Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Spf50+/Pa++++ Sunscreen?

This sunscreen will change your life with its powerful ingredients. It is waterproof and has a light to touch texture that offers 100 percent sun protection. You can use this Japanese beauty product as a makeup base that is also formulated with acne prevention technology.

Price: Rs. 1,270

Buy Now

4. DHC Beauty Deep Cleansing Oil

This deep cleansing oil comes with the goodness of olives. It is capable of removing makeup residues and other impurities dwelling on your skin. The 100 percent organic olive oil based nutritive formula will leave you in awe. It just melts away makeup and dissolve impurities to keep your skin healthy and well nourished.

Why pick DHC Beauty Deep Cleansing Oil?

DHC Beauty Deep Cleansing Oil’s vegan and botanical formulation with antioxidant-rich olive oil, Vitamin E to and rosemary leaf oil makes it one of the best Japanese beauty products. It is made in Japan and is free from parabens, gluten, added colourants and fragrance.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 1,299

Buy Now

5. SHISEIDO White Lucent Overnight Cream and Mask

This SHISEIDO White Lucent Overnight Cream and Mask helps support skin's natural resistance to the appearance of dullness, dark spots and uneven tone. It is a rich and comforting night face cream that will help you glow to the maximum the next morning.

Why pick SHISEIDO White Lucent Overnight Cream and Mask?

This overnight cream visibility brightens your skin and diminishes the look of dark spots and stubborn marks. It helps the skin to self repair damage and improve the health of your skin. It is a paraben and mineral oil free Japanese beauty product that will work like magic.

Price: Rs. 7,700

Buy Now

6. THE LOVE CO. Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Lotion

This body lotion offers 24 hours deep hydration. The presence of extra hydrating shea butter moisturiser and Vitamin E will leave your skin silky soft. THE LOVE CO. Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Lotion restores lost moisture and provides long lasting nourishment. It keeps your skin healthy and glowy naturally.

Why pick THE LOVE CO. Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Lotion?

This body lotion is ultra light and backed with a fast absorbent formula. It is free from sulphates, parabens and silicone. The smooth texture of the lotion reserves sun damage and gives you a naturally glowing skin.

Price: Rs. 399

Buy Now

7. Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil-in-Cream

This Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil-in-Cream is one of the best Japanese beauty products crafted for your hair. It nourishes and softens your hair. It adds moisture to dry hair while providing humidity-resistant smoothness and frizz control.

Why pick Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil-in-Cream?

This Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil-in-Cream for hair is safe for colour treated hair. It leaves your hair soft and manageable just the way you like. With 4.5 stars ratings out of 5, this oil-in-cream deserves to be your haircare essentials.

Price: Rs. 7,499

Deal: Rs. 5,286

Buy Now

8. SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

This SK-II Facial Treatment Essence has a quick absorbing formula. It is enriched with anti-ageing ingredients that will help you cover your real age. It gently exfoliates your skin and helps you achieve a glowing and clear skin of your dreams. It is light in weight and indeed a power packed product to make your skin flawless.

Why pick SK-II Facial Treatment Essence?

This SK-II Facial Treatment Essence will be your skin’s best friend. It helps you to make your stubborn facial marks less visible and reduces the appearance of pores. It refines your skin texture and improves desired firmness.

Price: Rs. 12,999

Deal: Rs. 10,208

Buy Now

9. SUMI HAIGOU Settuken Charcoal Bar Soap

Do you know why you should pamper your skin with the goodness of charcoal? Charcoal is one such naturally found ingredient that will work like a miracle on your skin. It has the power to extract skin impurities effectively. This SUMI HAIGOU Settuken Charcoal Bar Soap helps to moisturise your body and make it squeaky clean.

Why pick SUMI HAIGOU Settuken Charcoal Bar Soap?

This bar soap has a clean fresh scent of cypress. It is one of the terrific choices for the whole family to use in the bath or shower. Indulge in the goodness of this charcoal bar soap and feel good inside out.

Price: Rs. 8,149

Deal: Rs. 5,703

Buy Now

10. Hada Labo Gokujyun Super Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Lotion

This hydrating lotion is one of the best skincare essentials that you must pick while indulging into Japanese beauty products. This lotion is infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid that will instantly hydrate your skin. What’s more? It serves as the foundational base to your moisturising routine.

Why pick Hada Labo Gokujyun Super Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Lotion?

This lotion looks clear like a toner or makeup remover, but it is actually a moisturiser that helps prepare your skin for better absorption of other Japanese beauty products. It has a lightweight texture that lingers on your skin seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 8,999

Deal: Rs. 4,740

Buy Now

11. Dr. Ohhira's Probiotic Kampuku Bar Soap

This Dr. Ohhira's Probiotic Kampuku Bar Soap is a beauty bar that promotes and maintains radiant looking skin. The essential formulas make it a great product for your oily and dry skin. If you feel that your skin is losing its natural balance, then fix it with this bar soap without any second thoughts.

Why pick Dr. Ohhira's Probiotic Kampuku Bar Soap?

This bar soap is crafted in Japan and effectively washes the skin well, leaving it cleansed and hydrated. If you wish to flaunt a glowing and flawless skin, this bar soap will be your best buddy. Your skin will feel a lot younger, healthier and cleaner after every wash.

Price: Rs. 3,390

Deal: Rs. 2,291

Buy Now

So which Japanese beauty products are delighting you? Don't waste much time! They are worth the penny and everything that your dull and damaged skin needs at the moment. Just by sitting at home, who has a chance to attain flawless skin like the Japanese. Hurry up! You are not much away from achieving the skin of your dreams.

Here are the reasons that will compel you to buy Japanese beauty products without much thought.

1. They offer all in one solution to fight skin problems.

2. They stick to the roots and formulate beauty products that are natural and effective.

3. They do not contain harsh ingredients.

4. They are backed with antioxidants and skin enhancing formulas.

5. They induce facial glow.

6. They deeply nourish and moisturise your skin.

7. They are ideal for attaining soft, supply and plum skin.

8. The majority of the beauty products are oil, fragrance colourant, and alcohol-free.

9. They help you to brighten and tighten the skin.

10. They deeply exfoliate your skin and make you look ageless.

Japanese beauty products are indeed not less than a dream world. They are a treasure of love and secrets that your skin is pondering for. In Japan, beauty translates to flawless skin, youth and purification, having preserved some of the most natural skin care secrets since ancient times.

