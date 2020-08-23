  1. Home
Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: 6 Times celebs opted for Chikankari kurtas for an off duty look

For comfortable dressing, Chikankari kurtas are the go-to choice for every celebrity who has made it their off-duty look. Take a look!
39392 reads Mumbai
One of the breeziest looks that celebrities pick out when they are in need of comfortable clothes, is the simple, kurta and pyjama set. 
A design they constantly fall back on and can't get enough of though is the Lucknowi chikankari design. The lovely white embroidery on simple cotton kurtas is a go-to for most of them and have made it a convenient off-duty look. Here are some celebrities who can't get enough of the design. 

Sara Ali Khan 
The Kedarnath actress has been a strong advocate of the kurta-pyjama look since forever. Her go-to is a simple white chikankari kurta paired with straight white palazzo pants to make for a seamless, elegant look. 

Kriti Sanon 
Though she loves her dresses and gowns, Kriti has opted for colourful chikankari numbers to make for some stylish yet simple off-duty looks while travelling to the airport, running errands and more. One that we loved, was this ice blue Anarkali that she styled with white palazzos. 

Kiara Advani 
Kiara loves her athleisure outfits a lot but still opts for breezy numbers when she can. Case in point, this mint green chikankari kurta with a scalloped lace hem that she styled with simple white palazzo pants and slip ons. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 
Always onboard to mix fashion and comfort, Bebo is on board. To celebrate Holi this year, she wore a simple white chikankari kurta with palazzo pants and a matching dupatta for a casual yet stylish look. With her hair up in a messy bun, Kareena was quite a sight!

Deepika Padukone
White seems to be the favoured shade among the ladies! Deepika Padukone too wore a straight white chicken kurta and paired it with straight palazzo pants and golden juttis. With her hair blow-dried to perfection, large sunglasses and a tan Hermes bag, she looked fabulous!

Anushka Sharma 
Last, but not the least, Anushka Sharma also has her collection of chikankari suits to choose from. This simple v-neck pastel blue kurta with work around her neckline that she paired with scalloped hem palazzo pants, was simple, elegant and made a subtle statement. 

Which of the chikankari kurtas is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

