Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: 7 Best women’s footwear to buy from the sale

With the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, there’s never a dull moment for avid online shoppers! And especially for women, there are literally hundreds of options to choose from! While we are taking a look at different genres, we are hooked on the footwear category. The Amazon Prime Day deals 2022 on women’s footwear bring huge discounts on sneakers, flats, heels, and more. And whether or not you are broke, these deals will tempt you to shop just more than one. We have curated a list of the best women’s footwear that is stylish, comfortable, and of course at discount!

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

1. Reebok Women's Nano X1 Cross Trainer

Sleek and stylish, the Reebok cross trainer shoes are the perfect lightweight shoes for women that help you crush your workout goals without any discomfort! Work out the way you want with these versatile shoes that are perfect for training, running, jumping, climbing, and jogging. These training sneakers are breathable yet durable, comfortable, and lightweight.

Deal: $77.11

2. KEEN Women's Rose Casual Closed Toe Summer Sandal

This great-feeling adventure sandal is specifically designed for women who prefer comfort over trends. The grippy sole enhances control and stability. Perfect for life outdoors, these closed-toe sandals keep your feet firm and comfortable while you work and play. And what best time to shop for a nice pair than the ongoing Amazon Prime day sale!

Deal: $60.76

3. Steve Madden Women's Dual Flat Sandal

Steve Madden dual flat sandal is the ideal option for all those ladies who are not a big fan of heeled sandals. The flat sandals partner with two upper straps with a flat sole, giving the footwear a simple and elegant look. It strikes the perfect balance between minimalist and bohemian traits.

Deal: $48.87

4. Clarks Women's Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandal

Featuring a front cross band that elongates legs while the adjustable hook and look closure wraps the back of your foot, the wedge sandals from Clarks are a snazzy piece of footwear we love. These sandals have some platform built into the height and come with Clarks' signature comfort soft technology. Perfect for all types of occasions.

Deal: $47.66

5. The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

Transparent heels are very much in vogue and when you come across a pair on Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022, how could you miss it! This heeled sandal features two thin transparent straps that sit well with the heels and monochrome body. Perfect for pairing with your western dress or pants or even work-wear outfits.

Deal: $34.90

6. adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker

These sneakers from Adidas are perfect for wearing during casual occasions. Stylish and comfy, the Grand Court sneakers are crafted with a suede upper and leather-like details. And the plush midsole cushioning gives comfort to every step. Featuring the signature 3-Stripes flash along the sides, this pair makes for a classic piece.

Deal: $39.00

7. Crocs Women's Sexi Flip-Flop

The Sexi Flip Flops for women from Crocs come with a unique t-strap design with maximum comfort. The sleek Italian design is sure to turn heads in spring, summer, and all seasons! Be it day wear or date night wear, these t-strap sandals for women are flexible and perfect for long hours.

Deal: $20.99

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and stock your shopping cart with the best of women’s footwear during the Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 so that you can have enough pairs to match your outfits. Happy shopping!

