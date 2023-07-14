mike tyson workout routine

Mike Tyson's workout routine is truly an awe-inspiring one. The boxing legend is known for his explosive knockouts and impressive physique. As ‘the baddest man on the planet,' Tyson's intense training sessions leave no doubt about his expertise.

Whether you're a boxing enthusiast or someone seeking a challenging workout, Tyson's training regimen is worth exploring. By embracing his technical training and diet, you can embark on a journey toward reaching your peak physical fitness. While we can't promise you becoming a boxing pro, incorporating his fitness routine can undoubtedly push you to achieve the best shape of your life.

Who Is Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson, the American former professional boxer, had an extraordinary career from 1985 to 2005. He earned nicknames like ‘Iron Mike’, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ and ‘Kid Dynamite’. Tyson is notably recognized as one of the all-time greatest heavyweight boxers.

At the age of 20, Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history, achieving remarkable success in the boxing world. He made history by holding the IBF, WBA, and WBC titles simultaneously. Tyson's unique boxing style, known as the peek-a-boo style, added to his fame and success.

Profile & Stats

Real Name: Michael Gerard Tyson

Michael Gerard Tyson Date of Birth: June 30, 1966

June 30, 1966 Age in 2023: 57

57 Birth Place: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Professional Records: 58 fights with 50 wins, 2 no-contests, and 6 losses

58 fights with 50 wins, 2 no-contests, and 6 losses Height: 178 cm (5 feet 10 inches)

178 cm (5 feet 10 inches) Weight: 100 kg (220 pounds)

Things You Need to Know About Mike Tyson's Boxing History

Juvenile Detention - Mike Tyson's journey started with a challenging upbringing, being involved in street gangs and eventually being sent to juvenile detention. However, his talent was recognized by social worker Bobby Stewart, who introduced him to renowned trainer Cus D'Amato who eventually became his legal guardian. Under D'Amato's guidance, Tyson developed a unique peekaboo boxing style that made him nearly invincible in the ring.

Career - After a successful amateur career, Tyson turned professional in 1985 and quickly rose to fame. In 1986, he made history as the youngest-ever heavyweight champion, winning the WBC title. The following year, he added the IBF and WBA titles to his collection.

His record includes impressive victories over notable opponents. By 1990, Mike had an undefeated record of 37-0. This solidified his status as one of the greatest boxers of all time. However, in his 38th professional fight, he suffered a surprising defeat to the underdog, Buster Douglas.

Retirement - Throughout his career spanning 2 decades, he experienced only 6 losses. Despite his success, Tyson faced financial challenges and filed for bankruptcy in 2003, despite earning millions throughout his career. He also experienced losses in 2004 and 2005 fights, leading to his retirement from professional boxing.

At the age of 54, Mike Tyson made a comeback in 2020, facing off against boxing star Roy Jones Jr. The fight with Jones resulted in a draw, although there is a widespread belief that Mike was the true winner.

What Is Mike Tyson’s Workout Routine?

Before becoming a household name, Mike Tyson was just a kid from Brooklyn who trained tirelessly to become the boxer he is known as today. With an intense workout regimen, Iron Mike built his strong physique one rep at a time.

1. Morning Run - Running has been shown to have several health benefits and can even increase one’s lifespan ( 1 ). Tyson would spend 8 to 10 hours a day working out, starting his day at 5 am with a 3-mile run to improve his lung capacity and stamina for long fights. According to Mike, getting up early gave him mental strength, as he believed that winning the morning meant winning the day.

2. Boxing Practice - Starting the day with intense physical work can be exhausting, so Mike Tyson takes a rest until 10 am before engaging in sparring practice ( 2 ). His boxing exercise typically includes 8 to 12 rounds of sparring. In his younger days, Tyson credited his punching power and effectiveness to heavy bag workouts, which strengthened his hips ( 3 ).

His trainer, Cus D'Amato, had him practice on a 300-pound bag at a young age to develop power in both hands. By the age of 18, Tyson was proficient in using both hands to deliver powerful blows. He preferred water bags because they felt more realistic.

Tyson also incorporated a slip bag into his training to enhance his head movement and elusiveness. Afterward, he would conclude his boxing workout with calisthenics exercises.

3. Calisthenic Workout - Mike Tyson's calisthenic routine included

2000 sit-ups

2000 air squats

500-800 bench dips

500 press-ups

500 tricep extensions

500 shrugs with a 30kg barbell

500 neck curls

To enhance his durability in fights, Mike Tyson put a special emphasis on strengthening his neck through neck crunches or neck curls. This exercise became a trademark of his training routine and played a significant role in reducing the risk of being knocked out ( 4 ). While neck rolls are a common practice in boxing, Tyson's dedication to this exercise set him apart. He would also perform wrestler-style bridges for an additional 10 minutes after the ten rounds of neck curl. During his prime time, his grueling workout plan contributed to a huge 20-inch neck.

4. Cardio Finisher - He would conclude his workout with a 30-minute session on the exercise bike at 8 pm or a low-impact cardio exercise. Finally, he aims for a full 7 hours of sleep each night by going to bed around 10 pm.

Mike Tyson’s Weight Training

Mike Tyson's workout routine focused primarily on body weight exercises and practical boxing techniques. Weightlifting was not commonly practiced in the boxing world during that time, as it was believed that gaining muscle through weight lifting could make a boxer slow and less agile.

However, Tyson introduced weightlifting into his training regimen during his time in prison. By incorporating weightlifting, Tyson aimed to enhance his overall strength and conditioning ( 5 ). This proves that he was willing to explore different methods to improve his performance in the ring.

Mike Tyson's Prison Workout

Back in 1992, during the peak of his career, Mike Tyson faced a conviction for rape and was sentenced to 6 years in prison. However, he was released on parole after serving 3 years. Surprisingly, Tyson considered those 3 years in prison as the best phase of his life, finding inner peace and balance.

Despite the limitations, he remained committed to his workout routine. He woke up early, ran freely, and enjoyed his preferred food. He engaged in intense running sessions, covering a distance of approximately 8 to 9 miles. Even at night, he would continue his running routine for about 4 hours within the confines of his room. Additionally, he incorporated jumping exercises into his workouts.

Prison Squat Workout

Mike Tyson developed a unique squat workout during his time in prison. This workout can be done anywhere, and all you need is a deck of cards. Here's how you do it.

Line up 10 cards about 3 inches apart.

Squat down and pick up the first card, placing it on top of the second card.

Squat twice more to pick up the second set of cards before moving to the third card.

Squat twice to stack each card on the third set, then squat three times to pick and carry them to the fourth card.

Repeat this pattern, individually stacking and picking up the cards, until you reach the end of the line of 10 cards.

By completing this sequence, you will have done 100 squats in total.

Mike Tyson working out with dedication in prison paid off as he managed to shed a significant amount of weight, going from 285 to 215 pounds. In 1995, he made a victorious comeback to the boxing ring, swiftly defeating Peter McNeeley.

Mike Tyson's Diet Plan

Mike Tyson's workout routine, as well as diet, may seem simple, but they are effective. He consumes between 3,000 and 4,000 calories per day, thus it is slightly heavy on calories. During his intense training, he weighed around 220 pounds and trained for 50-60 hours per week. Despite consuming a high amount of calories, Tyson would still lose about 15-20 pounds during his fight camp. Hence he followed a nutritious diet consisting of ample protein, along with fruits and vegetables ( 6 ).

Breakfast

Oatmeal: A source of complex carbohydrates for energy.

Milk: Provides calcium and Vitamin D.

Vitamin supplements: Including magnesium and fish oil tablets.

Lunch

Chicken breast: High in protein and low in fat and carbs.

Rice: Particularly brown rice, which is packed with whole grains and is better than white rice ( 7 ).

). Orange juice: Offers Vitamin C and a healthy energy boost.

Dinner

Steak: A source of iron, Vitamin B-6, and healthy fats.

Pasta: Provides carbohydrates for energy.

Orange juice: A favorite choice for Iron Mike.

Snacks

Protein shake blended with 6 bananas: Extra protein boosts muscle mass and recovery, while bananas offer natural sugars and potassium ( 8 ).

Cheat Meal

Ice cream: Contains sugar but also provides calcium.

Cap'n Crunch cereal: Delicious, but not the most nutritious choice.

Conclusion

Mike Tyson's workout routine and diet plan are the secrets behind his legendary status. His discipline, dedication, and unstoppable drive are evident in his training. He dedicates 8 to 10 hours a day to intense workouts, pushing his body to the heights of strength, speed, and endurance. His training mainly was designed to maximize his performance in the ring. Alongside his rigorous workouts, Tyson fueled his body with a high-calorie diet. His remarkable legacy and regimen continue to motivate everyone to surpass their limits and strive for greatness.

