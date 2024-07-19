Emily Blunt’s Workout Regimen: How She Got Toned for “The Fall Guy”

Being in an action-ready movie like The Fall Guy requires an impressive level of fitness, and our girl Emily Blunt has certainly risen to the challenge. With her dynamic and rigorous workout regimen, she not only prepares her body for demanding roles but also maintains her fitness and composure off-screen.

Emily Blunt's workout routine is a comprehensive mix of bodyweight HIIT (high-intensity interval training), Pilates, and dance-inspired movements, designed by her trainer Monique Eastwood, involving cardio bursts that focus on jumping while ensuring proper muscle engagement to prevent injury. Emily Blunt's dedication to her fitness routine is a testament to her commitment to health and well-being.

Who Is Emily Blunt?

Emily Blunt is a British actress known for her versatile performances across various genres. Born on February 23, 1983, in London, she gained international recognition with her role in The Devil Wears Prada (2006) as Emily working alongside Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci.

Blunt has since starred in numerous acclaimed films, including The Young Victoria (2009), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Mary Poppins (2018), and A Quiet Place (2018), where she also showcased her talents alongside her husband, John Krasinski.

In recent years, Blunt has continued to captivate audiences with her performances. In 2023, she starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, portraying Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, in this biographical drama about the development of the atomic bomb. In 2024, Blunt starred alongside Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, a fun and action-packed film based on the 1980s television series.

The movie blends comedy, action, and adventure, showcasing Blunt's ability to seamlessly shift between genres. Her chemistry with Gosling adds a dynamic layer to the film, making it a highly anticipated release. Blunt's performance in The Fall Guy highlighted her continued relevance and appeal in Hollywood, solidifying her status as a beloved and talented actress in contemporary cinema.

What Is Emily Blunt's Workout Routine?

Emily Blunt is dedicated to her fitness, often spending two hours focusing on cardiovascular and core strength exercises. She starts her routine with 10 minutes of cardio to get her heart pumping.

For her role in Edge of Tomorrow, Blunt worked out six days a week for three months. This intense regimen included weight lifting, sprints, and Krav Maga, a self-defense system used by the Israeli army. The hard work paid off, giving her the strength and agility needed for the action-packed film.

Blunt also incorporates Pilates and dance-inspired workouts into her routine. She even joked about squeezing in a half-hour of Pilates while everyone else on their promotional tour was napping. Her trainer, Monique, uses her dance background to create unique movements. Monique's routines aren't just about going up and down in a squat; they engage all the muscles in the pelvis and legs, enhancing the brain-body connection.

(Image source: Getty Images)

Emily has her own Reformer Pilates machine at home, making it easier to stay consistent with her workouts. Monique explains that when Blunt is home, it's a lot easier to program what they will do together. Blunt's dedication to fitness is inspiring, showing how hard work and creativity can lead to amazing results.

Emily Blunt's workout regimen is a finely tuned symphony of lean muscle development, focusing on pelvic and thigh muscles to achieve her fitness goals and elevate her overall fitness levels. She cherry-picks elements like resistance bands for muscular endurance, and incorporates ballet-inspired and dance-based movements to engage deep core muscles and achieve a depth of strength.

What Specific Exercises Are Included in Emily Blunt's Workout Routine?



(Image source: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt's fitness routine includes a variety of exercises designed to enhance her strength, agility, and overall fitness. She begins her workout with 10 minutes of cardio to get her heart rate up.

For her role in Edge of Tomorrow, Blunt committed to a rigorous schedule, working out six days a week for three months. This routine included weight lifting, sprints, and Krav Maga, a self-defense system used by the Israeli army. She also incorporated boot camp-style exercises and dance-based workouts into her regimen.

Emily Blunt’s personal trainer, Monique Eastwood, shares insights into her bodyweight HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout. Emily embraces HIIT classes, which involve cardio bursts like jumping up and down. Monique ensures these exercises are safe, avoiding moves like burpees that can strain the back and knees. Instead, she focuses on engaging the right muscles in the pelvis for strength and stability.

Here's an expanded look at Emily Blunt's fitness routine:

- Weight-lifting: Emily incorporates weight-lifting to build strength and muscle tone. She focuses on compound exercises like squats and deadlifts, which help improve overall body strength.

- Sprints: Blunt includes sprints in her routine for cardiovascular fitness and explosive power. Sprint intervals are known to boost metabolism and enhance endurance.

- Krav Maga: Emily practices Krav Maga for self-defense and functional fitness. This martial art combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, and street fighting, providing a full-body workout while honing practical skills.

- HIIT (High-intensity Interval Training): HIIT workouts are a staple in Blunt's routine for their efficiency and calorie-burning benefits. She alternates between bursts of intense exercise and short recovery periods to maximize fat loss and improve cardiovascular health.

- Core And Pelvic Floor Exercises: Blunt focuses on strengthening her core and pelvic floor muscles, which are essential for stability and posture. These exercises include planks, pelvic tilts, and leg raises to support overall body strength.

- Pilates And Dance: Emily enjoys Pilates for its focus on controlled movements and core strength. She also incorporates dance into her routine, which not only provides a cardio workout but also boosts coordination and flexibility.

- Stretches: Blunt includes regular stretching sessions to improve flexibility and prevent injury. Stretching also helps her relax muscles post-workout and maintain range of motion.

Blunt focuses on building a strong core and pelvic floor through linked movements, which her trainer explains as a way to activate the core without traditional exercises like sit-ups ( 1 ). Instead, they use movements in different directions, similar to dance, to tone and control the body.

What You Should Know About Emily Blunt's Diet?

Emily Blunt debunks the myth that actresses are constantly dieting, emphasizing that it's a personal choice. When preparing for roles that require her to be in top shape, she makes mindful food choices but doesn't adhere to restrictive diets.

For breakfast, Blunt prefers porridge with blackberries or gluten-free brown toast with peanut butter and green tea. Her typical lunch consists of a tuna salad with a low-fat dressing and miso soup with a gluten-free brown roll. For dinner, she enjoys courgette lasagne with salad or protein-rich salmon with steamed broccoli and asparagus.

These insights into Emily Blunt's diet were found through our sources, highlighting her balanced approach to nutrition and health.

How Does Emily Blunt Practice Self-care?

Emily Blunt practices self-care through a blend of physical activity and mindful relaxation. She prioritizes regular workouts, particularly bodyweight HIIT sessions and cardio bursts, tailored by her trainer Monique to challenge and energize her. Blunt also values mental rejuvenation, incorporating meditation and quiet moments into her daily routine.

Deeply attuned to her body's needs, Blunt integrates breathing techniques to enhance her workouts, whether preparing for intense scenes, a couple of fight sequences, or simply keeping up with the energetic demands of her eldest daughter amidst the challenges of managing elevated cortisol levels.

She finds solace in nature, often taking walks or spending time outdoors with her family. Balancing her demanding career with personal well-being, Emily Blunt exemplifies a holistic approach to self-care that emphasizes both physical health and mental tranquility.

Some Fat-melting Tricks That Emily Blunt Uses to Stay Fit:

Blunt’s trainer, Monique, encourages those who can handle it to add weights, intensifying the workout and raising the heart rate. Emily appreciates her ability to push her while acknowledging her groans of protest. Despite the challenges, Monique manages to keep the sessions fun and motivating, which Emily values immensely.

Emily Blunt employs several fat-melting tricks to stay fit. She emphasizes balanced nutrition, a mix of cardio and strength training, and maintaining a positive, enjoyable workout environment. Her dedication to both diet and exercise showcases her commitment to overall health and well-being.

Emily Blunt's workout approach to weight loss and fitness is a blend of disciplined exercise and balanced nutrition. Her workouts, designed by her trainer Monique, include bodyweight HIIT, Pilates, and dance-inspired routines that focus on core and pelvic strength. Emily's diet complements her fitness regime, with nutritious meals that fuel her body and support her active lifestyle. Her commitment to health is further enhanced by her positive attitude and motivation, stemming from both personal goals and professional demands.

