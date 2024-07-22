75 Quotes About Moving Forward That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Life hits hard when you realize that it's not a bed of roses. Instead, it is a series of triumphs and challenges, testing your resilience, decision-making skills, courage, and wisdom. There are ups and downs, twists and turns, which makes it a rollercoaster ride. Honestly, life is a journey filled with both joy and sorrow.

Years pass, time flies, and people come and go, with you in the pursuit of happiness and love in challenging times. That’s when a collection of quotes about moving forward can come to your rescue. It offers profound insights, guidance, and constant encouragement very much needed to carve your own path in the right direction. In short, inspirational quotes about moving on are the beacon of hope when dark clouds keep floating right on top of you.

To overcome all odds, hurdles, and hardships with high spirits and smiles, you need to expose yourself to such a source of endless motivation marked by growth, resilience, determination, and change.

Why Should One Read Moving Forward Quotes?

Quotes about moving on and sayings about letting someone go can empower you in a million ways for personal as well as professional fulfillment. It is not what is happening with you on the inside and out, rather it is the way of learning to deal with the lemons that life throws at you. After all, life goes on and so should you!

Advertisement

Quotes about moving on in life aid in embracing new beginnings with a wide grin. All you need to do is let go of the past, learn from your mistakes, note down the lessons, and rediscover yourself.

As you scroll, you will be exposed to some incredible quotes on moving forward, words of wisdom, and sayings about letting go of the past to kindle a renewed sense of purpose. Let’s get started!

Inspiring And Motivating Moving Forward Quotes to Boost Your Morale

1. “Fear not for the future, weep not for the past.” — Percy Bysshe Shelley



2. “If you don’t make bold moves, the world doesn’t move forward.” — Richard Branson



3. “Let the past hold on to itself and let the present move forward into the future.” — Douglas Adams



4. “You are going somewhere. Every day. Every experience you get. You’re moving forward.” — Jimmy Chin



5. “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” — Walt Disney



Advertisement

6. “Life moves fast. As much as you can learn from your history, you have to move forward.” — Eddie Vedder



7. “To help yourself, you must be yourself. Be the best that you can be. When you make a mistake, learn from it, pick yourself up and move on.” — Dave Pelzer



8. “Stand up and walk out of your history.” — Phillip C. McGraw



9. “If one dream should fall and break into a thousand pieces, never be afraid to pick one of those pieces up and begin again.” — Flavia Weedn



10. “I don’t focus on what I’m up against. I focus on my goals and I try to ignore the rest.” — Venus Williams



11. “Always move forward, going straight will get you nowhere.” — Billie Joe Armstrong



12. “You can’t expect to move forward if your emergency break is on.” — Angela Cecilia



13. “Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work in hand. The sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus.” — Alexander Graham Bell

Advertisement

Insightful And Deep Moving Forward Quotes for New Beginnings

14. “If we fail to adapt, we fail to move forward.” — John Wooden



15. “I try to avoid looking forward or backward, and try to keep looking upward.” — Charlotte Brontë



16. “Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.” — Mandy Hale



17. “Don’t surrender all your joy for an idea you used to have about yourself that isn’t true anymore.” — Cheryl Strayed



18. “Fearlessness is like a muscle. I know from my own life that the more I exercise it the more natural it becomes to not let my fears run me.” — Arianna Huffington



19. “Entrepreneurship is about turning what excites you in life into capital so that you can do more of it and move forward with it.” — Richard Branson



20. “Try to write at least 500 words a day. You may ditch 499 of them tomorrow, but you will still be moving forward.” — Jojo Moyes



21. “Life should be touched, not strangled. You’ve got to relax, let it happen at times, and at other move forward with it.” — Ray Bradbury



22. “A man will be imprisoned in a room with a door that’s unlocked and opens inwards; as long as it does not occur to him to pull rather than push.” — Ludwig Wittgenstein



Advertisement

23. “You are responsible for your life. You can’t keep blaming somebody else for your dysfunction. Life is really about moving on.” — Oprah Winfrey



24. “Never allow waiting to become a habit. Live your dreams and take risks. Life is happening now.” — Paulo Coelho



25. “Don’t dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward, toward finding the answer.” — Denis Waitley



26. “It is always important to know when something has reached its end. Closing circles, shutting doors, finishing chapters, it doesn’t matter what we call it; what matters is to leave in the past those moments in life that are over.” — Paulo Coelho

Quotes About Moving Forward After Failure to Regain Confidence

27. “I demolish my bridges behind me – then there is no choice but forward.” — Fridtjof Nansen



28. “Every day is a chance to begin again. Don’t focus on the failures of yesterday, start today with positive thoughts and expectations.” — Catherine Pulsifer



29. “Man maintains his balance, poise, and sense of security only as he is moving forward.” — Maxwell Maltz



30. “Each new season grows from the leftovers from the past. That is the essence of change, and change is the basic law.” — Hal Borland



Advertisement

31. “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” — Martin Luther King Jr



32. “The answer to every adversity lies in courageously moving forward with faith.” — Edmond Mbiaka



33. “Rehashing the past wouldn’t change anything. Time to move forward.” — Zena Wynn



34. “Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come. Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won, and all the fears you have overcome.” — N.R. Walker



35. “The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward.” — Steve Maraboli



36. “Moving on, is a simple thing, what it leaves behind is hard.” — Dave Mustaine



37. “When you’re curious, you find lots of interesting things to do.” — Walt Disney



38. “We can reach our potential, but to do so, we must reach within ourselves. We must summon the strength, the will, and the faith to move forward – to be bold – to invest in our future.” — John Hoeven



39. “Take time to deliberate; but when the time for action arrives, stop thinking and go in.” — Napoleon Bonaparte



40. “The only thing a person can ever really do is keep moving forward. Take that big leap forward without hesitation, without once looking back. Simply forget the past and forge toward the future.” — Alyson Noel



41. “When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” — Alexander Graham Bell

Short Moving Forward Quotes for Growth, Courage, And Wisdom

42. “Nothing worth having was ever achieved without effort.” — Theodore Roosevelt



43. “Set your goal and keep moving forward.” — Georges St-Pierre



44. “Even a rock moves on.” — Anthony Liccione



45. “If all you can do is crawl, start crawling.” — Rumi



46. “Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein



47. “We move forward, but we must stay in the present.” — Scott Jurek



48. “Stand up and walk. Move forward.” — Hiromu Arakawa



49. “Stay on your toes and always move forward.” — Evander Holyfield



50. “Let the dead Past bury its dead!” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



51. “Life is always at some turning point.” — Irwin Edman



52. “Your past does not equal your future.” — Anthony Robbins



Advertisement

53. “Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.” — Jim Rohn



54. “If you’re not moving forward, you’re falling back.” — Sam Waterston



55. “Let us move forward with strong and active faith.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt



56. “Move forward with purpose.” — Sherrilyn Kenyon



57. “We can’t become what we need to be by remaining what we are.” — Oprah Winfrey

Powerful Thoughts And Quotes on Moving Forward in Life And Being Happy

58. “March on. Do not tarry. To go forward is to move toward perfection. March on, and fear not the thorns, or the sharp stones on life’s path.” — Kahlil Gibran



59. “You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward.” — Conrad Hall



60. “It’s not a matter of letting go – you would if you could. Instead of “Let it go” we should probably say “Let it be”. — Jon Kabat-Zinn



61. “One change always leaves the way open for the establishment of others.” — Niccolò Machiavelli



62. “There are things that we never want to let go of, people we never want to leave behind. But keep in mind that letting go isn’t the end of the world, it’s the beginning of a new life.” — Unknown



63. “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.



64. “Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing monkey bars. You have to let go at some point in order to move forward.” — C. S. Lewis



65. “Follow effective actions with quiet reflection. From the quiet reflection will come even more effective action.” — Peter Drucker



66. “Let go. Why do you cling to pain? There is nothing you can do about the wrongs of yesterday. It is not yours to judge. Why hold on to the very thing which keeps you from hope and love?” — Leo Buscaglia



67. “We must be willing to let go of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.” — Joseph Campbell



68. “You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the water slide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.” — Tina Fey



69. “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.” — Steve Jobs



Advertisement

70. “When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be. When I let go of what I have, I receive what I need.” — Lao Tzu



71. “In a moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing to do, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.” — Theodore Roosevelt



72. “You can spend minutes, hours, days, weeks, or even months overanalyzing a situation; trying to put the pieces together, justifying what could’ve, would’ve happened… or you can just leave the pieces on the floor and move on.” — Tupac Shakur



73. “The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did.” — Faraaz Kazi



74. “Even if our life circumstances take a while to reflect our inner decisions, once decisions are made, everything in our life will move in the direction of aligning with that.” — Donna Goddard



75. “Let go of certainty. The opposite isn’t uncertainty. It’s openness, curiosity, and a willingness to embrace paradox, rather than choose up sides. The ultimate challenge is to accept ourselves exactly as we are, but never stop trying to learn and grow.” — Tony Schwartz

These quotes about moving forward are bound to instill courage when you experience a rough day in life. At times of uncertainty, motivational quotes, thoughts, sayings, and proverbs about moving on foster infinite resilience so that you can navigate better and find your route to success.

As long as you absorb the sentiments and wisdom imbibed in these words, you shall preach clarity with ease and buckle up for new beginnings with no pain or tough spots. The insights that they offer are fruitful to get rid of the complexities of life and start afresh every morning.

Without further ado, bookmark any of the positive quotes to move on and uplift your morale. We bet you will feel your inner strength and enfold fortitude to fight against all cons that pull you downward. Let the journey towards containment and happiness begin today!