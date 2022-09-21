100 Positive affirmations that actually work

The human brain is magnificent, it is both a power and weakness that it can actually never stop thinking. While your brain is at work all the time why not guide it to think the way you want to? Perhaps, this is where the concept of positive affirmations actually stems from. In a world where every next person is tired of overthinking, why not train your mind to help you achieve everything you have ever dreamt of? Turns out, positive affirmations have the power to actually do that. But, what are positive affirmations? Do positive affirmations actually work? Let’s find out. Ahead, you will find everything you need to know about positive affirmations along with an extensive list of affirmations broken down into just the right categories.

What are positive affirmations?

Essentially positive affirmations are nothing but positive statements that one must repeat throughout the day. Incorporating affirmations can be a remarkably unique experience for everyone, you can use the right statements as words of encouragement to set the tone of the entire day or you can use them to give yourself a pep talk before a big event. In fact, believe it or not, by simply repeating positive statements you can actually manifest your dream life. The only trick is to find or create the right positive statements that align with your dreams and goals. How do positive affirmations work? It is no sorcery but practicing positive affirmations every day, actually helps you shift your mindset, and builds confidence and courage to actually work for your goals. When you simply repeat positive affirmations to yourself every day, you train your mind to look at the right opportunities at the right time. Just like if you keep thinking about a red car throughout the day when you step out you’ll actually spot more red cars than usual. That doesn't mean, the number of red cars suddenly increased, it simply means, you trained your mind to spot the red cars more efficiently. That’s exactly how affirmations work. You are what you think Affirmations are truly an embodiment of the phrase “you are what you think.” However, you cannot purely rely on thoughts alone, it is upon you to increase the odds of your success by translating your positive thoughts into words, and eventually into actions. But if you think about it, the biggest inventions and successes in the world today started with a mere thought. If thoughts and words are that powerful, it is only wise to use them to your benefit instead of letting them wander into nothingness. If nothing, the right affirmations will train your mind to be happy and relaxed which honestly is the ultimate goal. As humans, we keep looking for reassurance, and verbally affirming our dreams and goals can definitely trigger a deep sense of reassurance. A proven method of self-improvement Positive affirmations are one of the proven methods of self-improvement as they work by actually rewiring the brain. When we repeat positive statements, we command our brains to purposely form “positive thought neurons” that play a vital role in breaking anxiety patterns by replacing every negative thought with a positive one. Challenging Negative Thoughts Affirmations can actually work to challenge and overcome negative or self-sabotaging thoughts. At first, it may feel unrealistic or wishful thinking. But, just like physical exercise requires repetition and consistency, positive affirmations are mental exercises to reprogram the thinking patterns, all you need is a little consistency. How to use Positive Affirmations?

Incorporating positive affirmations can be a unique and personal experience for everyone. It completely depends on what your goals are and how much are you willing to commit. Affirmations can lure you out of any dull or difficult circumstances. Here are the different ways positive affirmations can help you; Boost confidence before important presentations or meetings.

Manage negative feelings such as nervousness, frustration, anger, or impatience.

Boost your self-esteem.

Generate energy to finish assignments you've started.

Enhance your productivity.

Overcome any unhealthy habit.

Attract health or abundance

Manage anxiety or overcome overthinking

Fight depression (alongside therapy) Affirmations work better if you have a clear goal that you can actually visualize. For example, if you want to affirm better income, you must actually think of a number and visualize the transaction. But what is the right way to practice affirmations, let’s find out. How to incorporate Positive Affirmations?

When it comes to affirmations, repetition is key. You can choose to recite, listen or even write affirmations. But first, let us learn how to write affirmation statements. To write an affirmation statement, you must target a specific goal. Yes, anything you desire. A better job, a better love life, an ideal weight, or even a better bank balance. In fact, you can even affirm more productivity, more patience, a better relationship with your parents, anything you could possibly want. The goal is to write an ideal but realistic statement as if you already have what you want. Make sure your statement aligns with your core values that make it more believable and achievable. For most of us, it is natural to create negative statements. Try translating those negatives into positives. For instance, if you habitually think you’ll be nervous before big meetings, all you need to affirm is “I am confident before and during big meetings.” Make sure you write your affirmations in the simple present tense as if you have already achieved them. Experts say this tricks your mind into delivering all the required confidence to actually achieve your goals.

The perfect list of 100 Positive affirmations you’ve been looking for While it is wise to create your own affirmations according to your personal needs and goals. Below, you will find a list of 130+ positive affirmations to help you cultivate the habit of speaking to yourself kindly. Feel free to use these positive affirmations as inspiration to compose your own personalized versions. Daily Positive Affirmations

“Today and every day I choose to be happy.”

“I am thankful for all the blessings in my life”

“I am capable of achieving anything I set my mind to.”

“I am joyful, optimistic, and content”

“I am thankful for all I have and all I will accomplish”

“I am proud of myself.”

“I attract positivity and blessings.”

“I am thankful for all that I have”

“I am full of energy and optimism.

“I am ready to find joy.” Morning affirmations - Positive affirmations to start the day

“Today, and every day, I am blessed.”

“I am optimistic because today is a new day.”

“I am grateful to be alive.”

“Today is a beautiful day.”

“Today is worth celebrating.”

“I am successful.”

“I can do anything I put my mind to.”

“I am open to all the amazing things that today will bring.”

“I am thankful for all that I have and all that is yet to come.”

“Today and every day, I enjoy all the little things in life.” Bedtime Affirmations - Positive affirmations for sleep

“I forgive myself and let go.”

“I am in a safe and protected space to sleep.”

“It's safe to put my thoughts on hold while I sleep.”

“I let go of all that I can not control.”

“I am always in alignment with my life's purpose.”

“I heal my mind and body as I sleep.”

“I trust in the divine process of life.”

“I am enough.”

“I am worthy of rest”

“I have done my best today, and I forgive the rest.” Positive affirmations for work and career

“My work brings me joy and happiness.”

“I am focused & motivated to deliver my best work.”

“I strive for work-life balance.”

“Rest is productive.”

“I ask for help if I need it.”

“I am an invaluable asset to my employer.”

“I am thankful for the opportunities to learn and gain experience.”

“I deserve abundance and success.”

“Every step I take takes me closer to my goals.”

“My potential for success is endless.”

“I know exactly what to do to achieve success.”

“My contributions to the world are valuable.”

“I am respected by my peers.”

“There is always room for me at the table.”

“Doors are opening up for me.”

“I am attracting a fulfilling and abundant career.” 'I am' Positive Affirmations

“I am safe.”

“I am loved.”

“I am worthy.”

“I am calm and relaxed”

“I am powerful”

“I am filled with joy”

“I am full of energy”

“I am getting stronger and healthier every day.”

“I am allowing my body to heal.”

“I am always in the right place at the right time”

“I am attracting money all day long.”

“I am always in alignment with my purpose.”

“I allow happiness to guide me.”

“I am ready to receive all the abundance and love life has to offer.” Positive affirmations for self-love

“I accept myself exactly as I am now.”

“I accept love from myself and others.”

“I am at peace with where I am.”

“I embrace who I am.”

“I create my own love.”

“I am enough.”

“I am whole.”

“I am constantly growing, evolving, and becoming my best self.”

“I treat myself kindly and with compassion.”

“I love myself deeply and unconditionally.”

“I trust myself completely.”

“I am allowed to take care of myself.”

“I am allowed to feel good.”

“I am still learning, so it’s okay to make mistakes.”

“I am allowed to say no.” Positive Affirmations for Anxiety

“I am safe and in control.”

“I have done this before, and I can do it again.”

“This too shall pass.”

“I am strong.”

“I trust myself.”

“I am capable.”

“I take things one day at a time.”

“I inhale peace and exhale worry.”

“This feeling is only temporary.”

“I am loved and accepted.”

“I am present in this moment.”

“I am in charge of my breathing.”

“I am grateful for the things I can control.”

“I let go of things I have no control over.”

“If I keep trying, it will get easier.”

“I welcome miracles into my life”

“I can get through this.”

“I survived this before, I can do it again.” Positive affirmations for health

“I am healing my body with every deep breath.”

“My body is healthy and strong.”

“My body is powerful and knows how to heal itself.”

“My positive thoughts and actions renew my health and body.”

“I deserve to feel healthy and vibrant.”

“I am kind to my body.”

“I am healthy, optimistic, and happy.”

“My immune system is strong and keeps me safe.”

“I trust my body to know what it needs, and I listen.”

“I eat food to nourish and celebrate my body.”

“I sleep soundly and peacefully.”

“My body is always working for me.” Body positive affirmations: Positive affirmations for weight loss

“My body is perfect just the way it is.”

“I am grateful to be living in this body.”

“I am beautiful.”

“I am grateful for the body I own and all it does for me.”

“My body is worthy of being cared for.”

“I feel strong and confident in my body.”

“I feel blessed to have this body.”

“I am defined by who I am inside, not how I look.”

“My body does not determine my worth.”

“It feels good to take care of my body.”

“Exercise has become a part of my daily routine.”

“I am attracting my perfect weight.

Everything I consume heals my body.”

“When I see in the mirror I look at a fit and healthy body.”

“Every day I notice my progress.” Abundance Affirmations - Positive affirmations for attracting money

“I am grateful for the money I have.”

“I am a money magnet.”

“Wealth and abundance flow to me.”

“Money comes to me in both expected and unexpected ways.”

“I am open to receiving money.”

“I attract money easily and effortlessly.”

“I am worthy of financial success.”

“I am an excellent money manager.”

“I spend money only on things I love.”

“I am generous with my money.”

“I get rich doing what I love.”

“I make all the right investments” Positive affirmations for love