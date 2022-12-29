10 Ways To Make A Gemini Man Obsessed With You

Have you ever thought about what it might take to make a creative and rebellious Gemini man become fixated on you? Being an air sign, it is not easy to get this man to be obsessed with you, but it is also not impossible. Flexibility, perseverance, and a desire to have an adventure are necessary to make this carefree Gemini man chase you. You must present your best self to capture his attention, and fortunately, we have the advice you could require.

1. Be Funny Around Him

Those who are clever and have a wonderful sense of humor are the kind of people Gemini men enjoy hanging out with. Make sure they never have a dull moment with you by being humorous. But watch out for offending him with your jokes.

2. Listen Attentively

When women listen, guys like them the most. Being a good listener is one of the finest methods to get a Gemini man's interest because listening is how you genuinely connect with people. When he speaks to you, maintain your composure and show him that you are attending to him and not merely daydreaming about some utterly unrelated thing.

3. Achieve Their Trust

Gemini males don't readily give their trust. You need to show them and provide assurance for why they should entrust you with their hearts. Speak your mind and act on what you say. Before saying anything, give the other person the benefit of the doubt and communicate your feelings in a healthy way.

4. Be His Friend First

It is not the easiest task in the world to learn how to be his friend before you can be his partner, but it is what Gemini men adore the most. You should overcome your shyness and start putting yourself out a bit more often.

5. Make Him Feel That You Are Secret

To pique his curiosity, keep certain information to yourself. Geminis are naturally quite observant, so choose your words carefully when providing information to your sweetheart. Spending less time with them while also communicating less with them is the simplest approach to prevent others from finding out too much about you.