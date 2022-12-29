10 Ways To Make A Gemini Man Obsessed With You
It may be relatively easy to catch a man's eye, but it will need more than an inquisitive mind and a decent sense of humor to get the attention of a Gemini man.
Have you ever thought about what it might take to make a creative and rebellious Gemini man become fixated on you? Being an air sign, it is not easy to get this man to be obsessed with you, but it is also not impossible. Flexibility, perseverance, and a desire to have an adventure are necessary to make this carefree Gemini man chase you. You must present your best self to capture his attention, and fortunately, we have the advice you could require.
Check out these 10 ways in which you can get your Gemini man obsessed with you.
1. Be Funny Around Him
Those who are clever and have a wonderful sense of humor are the kind of people Gemini men enjoy hanging out with. Make sure they never have a dull moment with you by being humorous. But watch out for offending him with your jokes.
2. Listen Attentively
When women listen, guys like them the most. Being a good listener is one of the finest methods to get a Gemini man's interest because listening is how you genuinely connect with people. When he speaks to you, maintain your composure and show him that you are attending to him and not merely daydreaming about some utterly unrelated thing.
3. Achieve Their Trust
Gemini males don't readily give their trust. You need to show them and provide assurance for why they should entrust you with their hearts. Speak your mind and act on what you say. Before saying anything, give the other person the benefit of the doubt and communicate your feelings in a healthy way.
4. Be His Friend First
It is not the easiest task in the world to learn how to be his friend before you can be his partner, but it is what Gemini men adore the most. You should overcome your shyness and start putting yourself out a bit more often.
5. Make Him Feel That You Are Secret
To pique his curiosity, keep certain information to yourself. Geminis are naturally quite observant, so choose your words carefully when providing information to your sweetheart. Spending less time with them while also communicating less with them is the simplest approach to prevent others from finding out too much about you.
6. Be Confident
To win over your crush, don't appear to be someone you're not. Being yourself is the finest step to charming your Gemini man and exuding courage in front of him. Gemini men prefer not to be surrounded by people who are very clingy because they are naturally independent people.
7. Take A Trip Together
Gemini men enjoy taking risks and being impulsive! They are looking for a companion to join them on their new journeys around the world. Anything that awakens his spirit of exploration is certain to be a delight! Both of you will feel amazing after the energy surge, and you'll cherish that feeling of thrill later on when you think of each other.
8. Avoid Boring Them
Boredom is the one thing a Gemini man hates the most. They desire a partner who can maintain their interest at all times and make them feel in the spotlight. Bring your A-game. Do something unusual, say something new and innovative, and pleasantly startle them with something unique.
9. Ask For His Thoughts
A Gemini man will likely have an opinion on almost anything because he is such a smart person. He appreciates it when his partner turns to him for guidance. This individual enjoys it when someone piques their interest in intelligence because he is open to learning new things.
10. Avoid Ignoring Him
Gemini men dislike being ignored, and when they sense this from their partner, they frequently look for a new diversion and take care of themselves. Leaving Geminis hanging will just irritate them because they love to converse and interact.
Be sure to pay great attention to his words and actions if you want to witness a Gemini get obsessed with you. Don't let this man's focus wander; if you're the one, you'll soon notice him being fascinated by your presence in his life.
