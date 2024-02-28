‘A Fan in Front of the Legend’s House’: Ravindra Jadeja Enjoys His Fan-Boy Moment in Front of MS Dhoni’s House

Ravindra Jadeja gives a glimpse into his fan-boy moment outside MS Dhoni’s house

Ravindra Jadeja had his fan moment on Tuesday as he visited the house of former Indian skipper and his Chennai Super Kings teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi, a day after India registered a 5-wicket victory in the fourth Test against English.

Jadeja, on Tuesday, shared an image of him standing in front of the house of Dhoni with a big smile on his face, which clearly displayed his delight. Sharing the picture on social media, Jadeja wrote, “Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend’s house. #MSD.”

Fans gave their love to Jadeja’s post as they were left in awe of his lovely gesture. While a fan wrote, “Jaddu Dhoni Bonding. 7-8 Forever,” another one said, “7 and 8 not a numbers it's an emotion.”

Hailing Jadeja’s love for Dhoni, another fan wrote, “Day by day his love towards MS is only (emoji describing increase).”

Jadeja and Dhoni’s friendship

Jadeja and Dhoni have spent a lot of time together while playing for both Team India in International cricket and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Their bond has only strengthened over the years, with them also sharing some light-hearted moments both on and off the field.

Advertisement

Jadeja played a crucial role in ensuring Chennai Super Kings’ victory in the IPL last year as he hit a six and four off the last two balls, when the Kings needed 10 runs off 2 balls to reach the target of 171 runs, in the final against Gujarat Titans. The victory made the CSK skipper visibly emotional, who had tears of happiness in his eyes.

Jadeja even dedicated Chennai’s IPL 2024 victory to the team’s skipper. After the final ended, Jadeja shared an image on social media in which he could be seen standing along with Dhoni and holding the trophy. “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi,” he captioned the image.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Reveals Hilarious Reason Why He Wore Jersey No. 7, Leaving Everyone in Splits

Dhoni’s happiness had no boundaries, as a result of which he hugged Jadeja and even lifted him off the ground, which was pictured beautifully by the cameras. The latter even cropped the image to put it as his social media profile picture.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Jadeja will be back in action together in March 2024 as IPL is all set to go on floors on March 22, 2024. The defending champions will fight against Faf du Plessis’ led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening clash of the league and will be looking forward to having a successful season with being able to defend their title.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni flaunts his new hairstyle with vintage twist in style, oozes swag; PICS