Rakhi Sawant was away from the limelight for a few months and now, she is back in Mumbai. Right after returning to the Bay, the controversial actress started giving her fun bites to the paparazzi. The actress made headlines when a few pictures of hers from the hospital went viral. The actress gave an update about her health to the media and revealed that she has a 10cm tumor in her uterus and is slated to undergo surgery soon.

Rakhi Sawant's new health update

Now, Rakhi Sawant yet again gave her health update through Ritesh Singh's social media handle and posted a video wherein she spoke about her surgery and informed that it will happen tomorrow (May 18). Dressed in a hospital uniform, Rakhi shared that she missed going out and interacting with others and does not like the no-make-up look and the patient's uniform. She asked the fans and followers for prayers and thanked Ritesh Singh for his support.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's video here:

Ritesh Singh on Rakhi Sawant's health

A few days ago, Ritesh addressed the media and spoke about her health. He mentioned that Rakhi was suffering from a major illness and needed everybody's support and blessings. However, he didn't share details about her ailment.

Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh on her deteriorated health

Talking to Telly Talk, Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh stated that people have troubled his sister a lot and ever since their mother passed away, many people turned their backs and have caused her financial problems. He requested the fans and media's support and love for the controversial star.

He accused her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, of bribing the media and police to showcase things against Rakhi. Rakesh revealed that Adil had taken away all her money, and many people demanded money from her. He opened up about how his sister was stressed and anxious about the things going around her.

