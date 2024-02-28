Bayern Munich Hails Cricket Great Virat Kohli As Cross-Sports GOAT Equivalent To Their Own Legendary Player

The greatest German club considers Virat Kohli and their legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as equals. This comparison was prompted by a fan's question on Bayern Munich's official X account, which asked for cross-sport parallels among sportsmen.

The fan wrote, “Name 2 athletes from different sports who are cross-sports equivalents to each other.”

Bayern Munich's answer was completed with 'Goat' emojis next to both sportsmen's names, demonstrating the high regard in which both are held within their respective sports.

In retrospect, it can be seen how much the Bundesliga legend admires Virat Kohli and his game considering him the “GOAT” of his sport. Whether it's Virat Kohli or Manuel Neuer, both men have given memories to cherish which absolutely set their bar among the top “GOAT”.

Virat Kohli and Manuel Neuer have the ‘GOAT’ status

Both the athletes hold the ‘GOAT’ status. Virat Kohli is one of the finest athletes in the world, with a big global fan base. He is widely recognized as one of the best batsmen of the current era. In his remarkable career, he has scored many runs and set various records. Whereas, Manuel Neuer is a football icon who has played for both the German national team and Bayern Munich. Since 2011, Neuer has been the six-time Champions League winner's first-choice goalkeeper, earning 337 caps.

Manuel Neuer and Virat Kohli’s career so far

Manuel Neuer has contributed significantly to the success of Bayern Munich and Germany throughout the years. The 37-year-old joined Bayern Munich in 2011 and has since won 11 straight Bundesliga titles, as well as a Champions League victory in 2020. Neuer was a member of the German squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2014, beating Argentina in the final.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has cemented his place in cricket history as one of the best batsmen ever. With an array of records to his name, the former India captain has cemented his reputation as the ultimate master of the game. Kohli ascended through the ranks with incredible commitment and enthusiasm after making his international debut in 2008, and he went on to leave his mark on cricket history.

