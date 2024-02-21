THIS Former WWE Champion Is Gearing Up for a Return to WWE Before WrestleMania 40; Find Out

A three-time WWE Champion and a one-time World Heavyweight Champion is eyeing his return to WWE right before WrestleMania 40. Do you know who it is? It’s The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus. The 45-year-old hasn’t been around ever since August 2023, when he faced a defeat from Edge, which was also the Rated-R Superstar’s last match in WWE.

It was reported that Sheamus has been nursing his shoulder injury, and the WWE superstar was absent from the ring because of that. However, as of now, Sheamus is looking for his return to WWE. The superstar himself dropped a cryptic post on social media.

What did Sheamus say?

On his X account, Sheamus wrote, “ANYONE missing 5 star banger matches?” He then posted hashtags of some of his most memorable clashes in WWE. In WWE, it goes without saying that Sheamus hasn’t been put in the top slot in the roster, and has been reduced to mid-level wrestler.

Sheamus won the Breakout Superstar of the Year award in 2009, as he won the WWE Championship within two months of his debut. He beat John Cena at TLC pay-per-view. The Celtic Warrior later said that it was Cena’s decision to put Sheamus over, as Cena felt that Shemaus was a very good wrestler, and he did need some push in the company.

However, in the later part of his career, Sheamus was turned into a heel, which kind of hasn’t worked for him so far.

What will Sheamus do on his return?

If Sheamus returns before WrestleMania, then most probably he will be working as a single wrestler rather than in a team. His group’s Brawling Brutes is no more. Pete Dunne is headed in a different direction, and Ridge Holland hasn’t been utilized outside of NXT.

If Sheamus resigns from WWE, then he can also negotiate a title run in the company for the World Heavyweight Championship. It might also happen that he might end his relationship with WWE, for now, and move to AEW like several other superstars like Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Chris Jericho.

Fightful Select had reported that Sheamus’ WWE contract might end in 2024, and the superstar can switch to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, for now, we are looking forward to Sheamus’ return to WWE.

