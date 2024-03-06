Fact Check: Is CM Punk’s Wife AJ Lee REALLY Training The Rock for His In-Ring Return at WrestleMania 40? Find Out

Former WWE Champion, and the Hollywood superstar, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is training for his match at WrestleMania 40. He has been training for the same for quite a few months now. But rumors among WWE fans are rife that CM Punk’s wife is his trainer. Is this true or not?

As per social media rumors, CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, a former WWE wrestler, is training The Rock. On Tuesday, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), posted an image of The Rock in the squared ring with two female wrestlers. The caption read, “Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee is currently training Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his highly anticipated WrestleMania 40 in-ring return.”

But is it true? Is The Rock really getting training from AJ Lee. The answer is a big fat No. There is no veracity in this claim, and this is a fallacy being spread against The Rock.

Truth behind the viral photo

The social media photo that is going viral is actually from 2017, in which The Rock was seen training two female wrestlers. While sharing the picture on his Instagram account, The Great One himself claimed that scenes of his upcoming movie, ‘Fighting with My Family’, as WWE star Paige and her family were to be filmed on Monday Night RAW in Los Angeles, after RAW went off-air.

The two athletes we see in the picture are TNA star Thea Trindad, and independent female wrestler, Tessa Blanchard, the daughter of former WWE Hall of Famer, Tully Blanchard.

Trinidad was playing AJ Lee in the movie, while Blanchard was the stunt double for actress Florence Pugh, who played the role of Paige in the movie.

“For those insiders who know the wrestling business, you know how hard these two independent female wrestlers work. For those who are new to the wrestling world, when you see our movie, just know you're watching some very unique and special athletes achieve greatness in a male-dominated world,” The Rock said.

So, this was the real truth about The Rock’s picture training with two female athletes.

The Rock to wrestler in a Tag Team match at WrestleMania 40

The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The Rock, however, is also expected to play a crucial role in the main event of WrestleMania 40, between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night 2.

It is highly expected that The Great One will turn on Roman Reigns, and the two will then feature in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

