Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Setting Two Guinness World Records On Social Media

Beyond his WWE stardom, Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock is a global icon. His remarkable fame is due to a successful Hollywood career, where he has been involved for two decades. His movies have amassed billions of dollars worldwide, putting him among the A-listers in the movie world at the moment.

The Rock's accomplishes new record

In his recent Instagram post, The Great One revealed his recent accomplishment that put him in Guinness World Records. The Rock is the most followed actor on TikTok, while he is the most followed American man on Instagram.

Sharing his accomplishment on Instagram, The Rock said, "Not too bad for a pimply face kid with an Afro who grew up to become famous only for wearing a fanny pack and raising an eyebrow."

The Rock's picture from his teenage days wearing a fanny pack became iconic. On the other hand, raising an eyebrow turned into his signature gesture in WWE.

Johnson further added insight and success stories on Instagram with a lengthy caption. The Final Boss credited his new Guinness World Record to his authenticity, kindness, good and bad lessons, staying away from toxicity, and laughing at himself.

The Rock's follower count on TikTok and Instagram

TikTok, the short video-sharing platform, is used by a myriad of people worldwide. With a staggering 74.4 million followers, The Rock is the most followed actor there.

On the other hand, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been an active Instagram user for years, sharing different aspects of his life with followers. Currently, at 397 million on Instagram, the former WWE Champion is the most followed American man on the planet, beating many of his heavyweight contemporaries.

The Rock's current WWE status

The Rock's WWE return earlier this year made a significant impact due to his fame. WrestleMania 40 ended up being one of the most successful Show of Shows in history, with The Great One actively participating on both nights of the show.

He is currently busy shooting for The Smashing Machine, based on MMA legend Mark Kerr's life. The Final Boss might return for Cody Rhodes' title later, as he had vowed it before leaving WWE.

