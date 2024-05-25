The Rock Once Had a Disastrous Experience Buying His First Low Priced Car

Dwayne Johnson, more commonly known as The Rock, is arguably one of the biggest celebrities in the world of sports and entertainment. The man who made his mark in the professional wrestling world and then transitioned to Hollywood to become the highest-paid actor has earned immense fame, respect from his fans, and also, good fortune.

But much like any individual, The Rock also had humble beginnings and once recalled a disastrous incident of buying his first sets of wheels at a considerably low price.

What happened when The Rock bought his first car?

In an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience interview, The Rock recollected memories of a disastrous night he bought his first car. A 15-year-old Dwayne was in a Nashville honky-tonk on Lower Broadway to pursue his aspirations of becoming a country singer.

In one of those visits with his friend Downtown Bruno, a drunk person came up to him and offered him a car for a price of 75-80 USD. With the help of Bruno, The Rock collected the money and purchased a blue 77 Thunderbird completing the payment later that night.

As The Great One was cruising down in Nashville in his first car with Bruno following him in his vehicle, The Rock heard some noise and rustling. As soon as that, he noticed another drunk person lying on the floor of the car.

He told Joe Rogan, “I’m driving down the road, on I-65 down in Nashville, and I hear a lot of noise, some rustling. You know on those big bodies they have the backseat and the floor is really wide? There was another f*cking drunk on the floor… I was like ‘What the f*ck’ He’s in the car.”

What did The Rock do with the car following the incident?

The Rock went up to the gas station to fill up his car the next day. But it was then that he realized that there were no papers of the car present, presuming it to be stolen. In a wake to possibly avoid any legal trouble, The Rock ditched his vehicle at a Burger King outlet.

He said, “No f*cking papers, the car is probably stolen. I try to put gas in it and the guy, the drunk, the crackhead, didn’t give me the gas key.. So I ditched it at a f*cking Burger King. That was my first car.”

The Rock, although had a bad experience with his first car, the success and recognition he garnered following his teenage years surely made up for one bad incident in his life.

