Cody Rhodes Reveals He Was ‘Heart-Stricken’ When The Rock Returned His Gift on WWE Monday Night RAW

Cody Rhodes and The Rock had their own enraging storyline in WWE in the run up to WrestleMania 40. Though the two started on a good note on SmackDown, when Cody decided to leave his spot for The Rock, things got sour when The Great One slapped Cody at the WrestleMania Kick-Off press meet.

Since then, the two didn’t see eye-to-eye, and what followed then was verbal assaults on each other. Both The Rock and Cody Rhodes, went into tirades against each other, which saw its culmination on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. Cody defied all odds, and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody and The Rock had a final face-off on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 40, and The Rock was seen giving something to Cody Rhodes. Though it’s not known what The Rock gave Cody but it was something that was talked about a lot.

Cody Rhodes has now revealed that he was heartbroken when The Rock returned the gift which he had given to him in private. While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, ahead of his match with Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring PLE, Cody expresssed how he felt when The Rock handed him back his gift.

What did Cody Rhodes say?

The American Nightmare said that it wasn’t a dollar, but certainly more expensive than that, and he was “heart-stricken” when The Rock returned the gift back to him. "It wasn't a dollar. It was certainly more expensive than that. I tried to make a positive overture, an olive branch, to the Rock and the Seven Bucks team because I have immense respect for what they've done,” Fightful Select quoted Cody Rhodes.

He continued, “They set the table so that I could eat at it. He did not feel that was a positive overture and handed it back to me. I was pretty heart-stricken at the fact that it came back to me.”

The Rock had told him on his face on RAW that he wasn't interested in the gift, Rhodes had given it to him in private, and he was returning it back.

What’s next for The Rock and Cody Rhodes?

The Rock had told Cody Rhodes that when he returned, he would settle his scores with him. The two are also rumored to be heading to WrestleMania 41, with their respective belts on the line. But this is just speculation.

The Rock is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, with which he will get over by August, 2024. It remains to be seen when The Final Boss will return, and tease his match with The American Nightmare once and for all.