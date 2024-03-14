Fact Check: Did John Cena Really Lose Four Sponsors Worth Millions After His Half-Naked Appearance at Oscars 2024?

John Cena made waves on the Internet on March 11, 2024, when he went almost naked on the stage of the Oscars 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, to present the award for Best Costume.

Though the entire act was a satire of a similar event that took place at the Oscars in 1974, Cena’s act brought him applause, and the audience enjoyed his performance.

However, on the same day, an article from The Dunning-Kruger Times claimed that John Cena lost four sponsors worth millions after humiliating himself at the Oscars. The content of the article read, “ 'We went from having a respected actor and wrestling champion to having another member of the woke left,' said Under Armour President Joe Barron, 'We're not renewing his contract.' It said that the move alone would cost Cena more than $10 million annually.

Did Cena really lose the sponsors?

The answer is no. John Cena did not lose any sponsors, nor is he expected to lose millions because of his act at the Oscars 2024. The claim was made by the Dunning Kruger- Times which is a satirical website known for publishing fiction content. The website has a disclaimer that reads, “Everything on this website is fiction.”

The website is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.

Even a Google search done with the keywords “John Cena, losses, sponsors, and millions” produced no search results.

Though John Cena came on the stage half-naked, covering his midsection with an envelope, the crew members gave him a toga later, after which he presented the award for ‘Best Costume’.

Andrew Tate called out John Cena for the Oscars 2024

However, not everybody was elated by Cena’s act. While the audience had burst into laughter after watching Cena’s act, controversial American former boxer, Andrew Tate called out Cena for selling his soul.

“I want to make something clear. I was saying this morning about how John Cena was doing his humiliation ritual at the Oscars to satisfy his gay paymasters, and some people were saying, Oh, maybe he is promoting his movie,” Tate said.

However, Andrew Tate is known for his trash talk, and people seldom take him seriously.

On the work front, John Cena’s last release was Ricky Stanicky, which was released on March 7, 2024. The 46-year-old former WWE Champion is also rumored to appear at WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40, on April 6 and 7.

Though Cena is not actively into WWE and is focusing on his Hollywood career, he is expected to make a special appearance at WrestleMania 40.

