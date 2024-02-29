WWE had Multiple Pitches for The Rock at WrestleMania; Cody Rhodes Segment One of Them: Report

In the last couple of weeks, WWE fans have been speculating about The Rock’s match at WrestleMania 40, as he has recorded multiple promos so far. But it hasn’t been clear as to who he will face at WrestleMania 40.

Earlier it was The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. But then the match was canceled. Then it came down to his heel turn. It was later reported that a tag team match with Roman Reigns against Cody and Seth Rollins could take place. And now, Cody Rhodes has challenged The Rock to a singles match.

In that sense, The Rock’s upcoming episode Friday Night SmackDown return is highly anticipated, as The Great One is going to address Cody Rhodes’ challenge for a singles match.

What’s the inside report?

According to a report by Ringside news website, there are dozens of pitches for The Rock at WrestleMania 40, and the segment with Cody Rhodes is just one of them. “There are dozens of pitches. That’s one of them,” stated a creative team member to the website.

This also indicates that the WWE hasn’t locked in any specific segment for now, and it is open to several options. Since The Rock is also now a Board Member of the TKO group, which is the parent company of WWE,

So, The Rock’s segment can go either way. A few days ago, combat sports, journalist Dave Meltzer also said that his sources in WWE asked him to watch out for this week’s SmackDown, as it will open up the cards of WWE for WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

Will The Rock turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

There have also been rumors about The Rock’s crossover and turning his back on the Bloodline, at WrestleMania 40. This gained momentum after The Rock literally pointed fingers at Roman Reigns during a promo on SmackDown, and said, “At WrestleMania 40, you will end up being a loser.”

Though this was said referring to Cody Rhodes, The Rock’s looking at Reigns while speaking this, invoked reactions from several fans on social media, over a possible switch.

The upcoming Smackdown episode in Arizona will finally reveal The Rock’s booking for WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: Watch: Cody Rhodes Does Gender Reveal for Fan After RAW Went off Air, WWE Fans Brand Him ‘New John Cena’