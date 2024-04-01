Patriots Insider Reveals Tom Brady’s Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Could Resemble ‘Larry Bird Night’

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Patriots will induct Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady's homecoming to Foxborough began on Sunday, September 10, with the ringing of a bell atop Gillette Stadium's new Lighthouse. At halftime, a full crowd erupted in applause when Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft revealed that he would waive the four-year wait requirement to induct Brady into the team's Hall of Fame.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, New England is going all in for this one-of-a-kind event. He compares it to the ‘Larry Bird Night’ from February 1993. The Boston Celtics star had a sold-out retirement celebration, filled with unique souvenirs, visits from former teammates, and an emotional farewell from Bird himself.

Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction being compared to Celtics’ legend Larry Bird

Brady's celebration might be comparable to another occasion honoring a legendary Boston player. According to Reiss, Brady's celebration sounds similar to the Celtics' retirement ceremony for Larry Bird in 1993. The Celtics celebrated the NBA star with his own night, dubbed ‘Larry Bird Night’, which took place on a non-game day at Boston Garden.

Tickets to the Boston Garden that night were also not inexpensive. According to a Los Angeles Times story on the event, scalpers offered tickets for as much as $500 for the ‘Larry Bird Night’. So, individuals who wish to attend Brady's night may have to pay a high price.

Advertisement

The most memorable event of Bird's night was when Magic Johnson came and revealed that he was wearing a Celtics T-shirt under his Lakers warmup outfit. If Brady's night has a similar outcome, may we see Peyton Manning donning Patriots gear at Gillette Stadium?

ALSO READ: What’s the Most Romantic Thing That Tom Brady Did for Gisele Bündchen? Throwback to Brazilian Model’s MAJOR REVEAL

All eyes would be on Bill Belichick attending Hall of Fame induction

Meanwhile, it is unclear who will and will not attend, including Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the Patriots. However, the day might make for a great sporting night in Boston. The third game of the NBA Finals is also set for that night.

With the Celtics having the best record in the league, it's not unreasonable to expect them to attempt to repeat what Brady accomplished six times in New England.

ALSO READ: Will Tom Brady’s Kids Follow His Footsteps And Play Football? NFL Legend Predicts THIS Sport For His Children