How Much is Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen's Net Worth? Comparing Supermodel's Riches With That of the NFL Legend

As the quarterback known for his exceptional skills on the football field and the Brazilian supermodel who redefined the fashion industry, their wealth is nothing short of extraordinary. How did they get there and how do they compare? Read on to find out.

Gisele Bündchen: From Runway Royalty to Business Mogul

Gisele Bündchen's journey to becoming one of the wealthiest models in history is remarkable. Rising to prominence in the late 1990s, Bündchen quickly became a fixture on catwalks around the world. Her contract with Victoria's Secret, valued at a staggering $25 million, catapulted her into great heights of the fashion industry. Throughout her career, she has graced the covers of countless magazines and walked in prestigious fashion shows.

Endorsements and Business Ventures

Beyond her modeling career, Bündchen's entrepreneurial spirit has led to numerous lucrative ventures. From partnerships with major brands like Chanel and Pantene to the launch of her own line of sandals with Grendene, she has leveraged her star power to generate substantial income. Her best-selling memoir, "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," provided readers with insights into her journey.

Real Estate Empire

Bündchen's real estate investments are as impressive as her modeling career. Together with Tom Brady, she had amassed a portfolio of luxurious properties around the globe, including a $17 million mansion on Indian Creek Island in Miami, aptly dubbed "Billionaire Bunker." She boasts a diverse collection of homes, from New York City to Costa Rica, which aptly reflects her immense wealth.

Tom Brady: A Gridiron Legend

As one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history, with seven Super Bowl victories, Tom Brady's on-field success is unparalleled. He has solidified his status as a gridiron legend. But Brady's wealth extends far beyond the football field, with lucrative endorsement deals and strategic investments adding to his considerable fortune, and now a contract with Fox Sports as an NFL analyst.

NFL Career Earnings: Super Bowl Bonuses, Rings And More

With seven Super Bowl victories, numerous MVP awards, and countless records shattered, Tom Brady has solidified his status as the greatest quarterback of all time. But beyond the accolades and trophies, Brady's on-field success has translated into substantial financial rewards.

Following Brady's retirement announcement in February 2023, Forbes disclosed that his net worth stood at a staggering $530 million. Within this figure, a substantial $333 million stemmed from his earnings on the football field. This translated to an average annual salary of $14.4 million, showcasing the immense financial success Brady achieved throughout his career.

Endorsement Deals And Investments

From luxury brands like Aston Martin and TAG Heuer to mainstream companies like Under Armour and Sam Adams, he has lent his name to a wide range of products and services, earning approximately $200 million in endorsement fees each year.

From ownership stakes in sports teams like the Las Vegas Raiders to business ventures such as the TB12 nutrition line and the NFT company Autograph, he has proven himself to be a savvy investor with an eye for opportunity. He is also involved in production companies like Religion of Sports and 199 Productions.

How Do Their Net Worths Compare

The estimate of Bündchen's wealth is around $400 million, proof of her decades-long reign as one of the highest-earning models in the world. In comparison, Brady's net worth hovers between $300 and $450 million, out of which $30 million comes from his final NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When comparing the wealth of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, it becomes evident that Gisele comes out on top. While both Brady and Bündchen have achieved unparalleled success in their respective fields, Gisele's status as one of the wealthiest supermodels in history cements her place as the wealthier of the two. Yet, with their combined financial prowess, this former couple solidifies their status as one of the most affluent pairs of all time.

