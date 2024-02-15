“He Refused Crores of Rupees,” BAS Owner Reveals THIS Heartwarming Tale of MS Dhoni From 2019 World Cup

Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently grabbed headlines after the former Indian cricketer was spotted practicing in the nets with his bat having the sticker of Prime Sports, a local sports shop in Ranchi owned by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh.

Recently, the owner of Beat All Sports, one of the largest sports manufacturers in India, Mr. Somi Kohli shared an interesting and heartwarming tale of Captain Cool, when he rejected a contract worth crores, for putting a BAS sticker on his bat, during the 2019 ICC World Cup. Dhoni used SS and BAS bats for the campaign, which was also the last international cricket tournament he played for India.

Describing the incident, Kohli said, “Dhoni did not mention any money. He just said 'Put your stickers on my bats and send them across'. I tried to convince him, 'You're letting go of such a lucrative contract'. He refused crores of rupees worth of contract. I requested his wife Sakshi, his father, mother. Even told his CA and Paramjit from Ranchi. They all went to his home before the World Cup. But he said 'No... it is my decision'.”

Dhoni’s association with BAS dates back to the time when he was struggling to make his place known in the Indian cricketing world. BAS was the first company to sponsor a kit for Dhoni, in the year 1998, six years before he made his debut for India. In fact, when Dhoni scored his first-ever century against Pakistan, he had the BAS sticker on his bat.

It was Paramjit Singh, who convinced Somi Kohli to sponsor a kit for Dhoni as he had full faith in his friend that he would make it one day. After much conviction, Kohli finally decided to agree to the demand and send the legendary Indian cricketer his first sponsored kit.

To express his gratitude to his childhood friend, Dhoni put the sticker of the former’s shop, Prime Sports on his bat. This gesture was widely applauded and even reached the former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who lauded it while commentating during the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies.

“I saw him hitting some balls in the nets, MS Dhoni. There's a new bat sticker on his bat. Just a local sports store of one of his schoolmates. Whack the company name on your bat just to give a boost to sales,” Gilchrist said.

MS Dhoni will be making his appearance on the ground at the IPL 2024, after almost a year of being out of action. Fans are already over the moon to watch their icon in action mode and can’t wait for him to lead the Chennai Super Kings to their record sixth title. CSK are the joint highest title winners in the tournament, having won 5 titles over the years.

Their fifth title for Dhoni’s CSK came last year when they beat Gujarat Titans in a thrilling encounter. Shivam Dube’s persistence and Ravindra Jadeja’s presence of mind in the final overs helped Chennai record a historic victory as they equaled the record with Mumbai Indians, for winning the most number of IPL titles.

