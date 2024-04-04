‘He’s Reading the Wrong Book’: Roman Reigns and the Rock React to Cody Rhodes Trying To Finish the Story at WrestleMania 40

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Roman Reigns are slated to cross paths with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

On Night 2, Cody Rhodes will clash with Roman Reigns to have his second and perhaps his last chance at the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in his career, and ‘finish his story’. This phrase of finishing the story has somewhat attached itself with Cody Rhodes so much so that it’s been discussed everywhere he goes.

The Rock and Roman Reigns were asked this question in an interview on Wednesday, and the duo had a reaction to it.

What did Roman Reigns say about Cody Rhodes?

Roman Reigns completely put down Cody’s candidature for the WWE Championship and ‘finishing his story’ call, emphasizing that he has already beaten him.

“I think Cody is reading the wrong book at this point. We don’t care about his story. In the wrestling business, there’s no call sheet. Everybody in the roster believes they are one. Everybody is trying to take each other down. This guy has been chasing me for the past 2 years. I’ve beaten him. We have crossed this bridge already. This is where we close the book completely on this guy, Cody Rhodes, and we display what the most powerful family in the wrestling business is all about,” Roman Reigns said.

The Rock also seconded Roman Reigns' statement and mocked Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as being jokers. He said, “Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are bad a**yes in their own right. They’re-I liken Cody Rhodes to Luke Skywalker. And I liken Seth Rollins to the Joker. So, these guys are really unique kinds of crazy guys.”

Is it the last WrestleMania for The Rock?

Earlier, this was considered to be The Rock’s final WrestleMania but now, there are chances that The Final Boss might be roped in for one more match which might happen at WrestleMania 41.

There were also reports that The Rock might turn on Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, which sets their bout for WrestleMania 41 or The Rock and Cody Rhodes face each other at Survivor Series later this year.

Be that as it may, on Saturday, April 6, everything will be cleared at Lincoln Financial Field.

