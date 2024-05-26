How Many Female Coaches Are There in NFL? All You Need to Know

For decades, the National Football League was a projection of male leadership and coaching. However, in recent years, the NFL has taken significant strides to promote inclusivity and diversity on the sidelines, ushering in a new era of talented women shattering glass ceilings.

Since 2020, the league has witnessed a remarkable 141% increase in the number of women employed in coaching roles, a testament to the NFL's commitment to fostering an environment that embraces expertise, regardless of gender.

Women Coaches in the NFL

At the forefront of this transformative shift are a growing number of female coaches emerging as inspiring role models, paving the way for future generations. Among these trailblazers are:

1. Angela Baker, Offensive Assistant Coach for the New York Giants, made history in 2023 as just the second woman in the organization's history to hold a coaching staff role.

2. Callie Brownson, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach for the Cleveland Browns, whose journey began in 2020 when she was hired as the Chief of Staff before being promoted to her current position in 2022.

Prior to her tenure with the Browns, Brownson etched her name in the record books as the first full-time female coach in NCAA Division I football during her time at Dartmouth.

3. Megan Rosburg, Assistant to the Head Coach for the Baltimore Ravens, has a multifaceted role that involves managing the coaching staff, developing schedules, delivering communication to the team, and contributing to team operations.

Rosburg's impact extends beyond administrative duties, as she also works closely with the defensive coaching staff, particularly the defensive line and outside linebackers.

Women are not only making their mark in traditional coaching roles but also excelling in areas such as strength and conditioning, sports science, and analytics, bringing diverse expertise to the NFL.

4. Kaelyn Buskey spent two seasons as the Strength and Conditioning Intern for the Baltimore Ravens before being promoted to a full-time role on the staff in 2023.

5. Marianna Salas was hired by the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 as the Assistant Coaching Research Fellow, where she utilizes analytics to provide scouting reports and insights for each weekly matchup.

6. Jill Costanza, the Director of Sports Science for the Detroit Lions, is a certified strength and conditioning coach who also serves as the team's Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.

7. Isabel Diaz, a Special Teams Coaching Fellow for the Indianapolis Colts, joined the team in May 2023 after working as an undergrad assistant with Oklahoma State for five seasons.

The rise of female coaches in the NFL is not limited to a few teams or regions. This progressive movement spans the entire league, with women making their mark across various franchises and roles.

8. Maral Javadifar, who recently completed her fifth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, currently serves as the Director of Rehabilitation/Performance Coach. Notably, she and Lori Locust became the first female coaches in the NFL to win a Super Bowl when the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

9. Jennifer King, an Offensive Assistant and Running Backs Coach for the Chicago Bears has worked in the NFL since 2018, initially as a wide receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers. After coaching stints with the Washington Commanders, she joined the Bears in 2024, continuing her ascent in the coaching ranks.

10. Autumn Lockwood, the Associate Performance Coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been a part of the team's strength and conditioning staff since 2022.

11.Lori Locust, the Defensive Quality Control Coach for the Tennessee Titans, has been in the NFL since 2018, starting as a defensive line coaching intern with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2019, she joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant defensive line coach, playing a pivotal role in their Super Bowl LV victory alongside Javadifar. Locust's journey reached new heights in 2023 when she became the first full-time female coach for the Tennessee Titans.

12. Haley Roberts joined Locust as one of the first full-time female head coaches for the Tennessee Titans in 2023 after previously serving as a strength and conditioning intern for the team.

Jen Welter the first female coach in the NFL and More

While the current crop of female coaches is inspiring, it is essential to acknowledge the pioneers who paved the way for their success.

In 2015, Jen Welter made history as the first female coach in the NFL when she was hired by the Arizona Cardinals as a training camp and preseason intern, coaching inside linebackers. The Cardinals later hired her as one of their head coaches.

Another groundbreaking moment occurred in 2021 when Katie Sowers, formerly an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers, became the first openly gay female full-time NFL coach. Sowers assisted the team to Super Bowl LIV and currently serves as a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL's commitment to diversity and inclusion has opened doors for talented women to showcase their expertise and passion for the game.

As more female coaches continue to join the ranks, the league is sending a powerful message that talent and hard work know no gender boundaries, inspiring future generations of young women to pursue their dreams in the world of professional sports.

