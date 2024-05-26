‘I Never Ever Envisioned That’: Former NBA Head Coach Stan Van Gundy Reveals Immense Pain After Wife’s Tragic Suicide

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy recently opened up about the profound pain and grief he has been enduring following the tragic suicide of his wife, Kim.

In a candid conversation on the South Beach Sessions podcast with sports media personality Dan Le Batard, Van Gundy shared the heartbreaking revelation that his wife took her own life nearly a year after her unexpected passing.

“She took her own life, Dan. I’ll never — I don’t care how long it goes, I can’t imagine that I’ll ever get over that. It was devastating. We’d been married for 35 years and had been together for close to 40 years, since I was 24 years old, my entire adult life. I trace everything, job changes, kids, everything, I was with her and she was by my side.”

He expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing that the loss is something he cannot fathom getting over.

However, Gundy did not seem to convince himself that he'll ever get over this tragic loss of his partner. He further said, "I never, ever, envisioned that I was gonna live another day in my life without Kim. Never envisioned that. I knew she was going through a tough time, but I still never envisioned that happening."

Stan Van Gundy’s Wife Unexpectedly Died Last Year Aged 61

Kimberly Van Gundy, sadly passed away unexpectedly at the age of 61 in the Orlando area on August 16. The couple, who had been married for an impressive 35 years, first met in 1984 at Castleton State College in Vermont, where Stan was the head basketball coach.

Their enduring marriage has produced four children – Shannon, Michael, Alison, and Kelly. Kimberly was known for her kindness, love for others, and dedication to charitable works and activism.

Born on August 22, 1961, in Townshend, Vermont, Kimberly Van Gundy was not only a loving wife and mother but also an accomplished individual who earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree, both in counseling from Fordham University.

Kimberly Van Gundy's passing has left a profound impact on her family and loved ones. Alongside her husband Stan Van Gundy, Kimberly is survived by her mother Jane Dennan, father Ernest Abbott, brothers Kevin and Keith Abbott and Kristopher Dennan, sisters Elizabeth McKenzie and Catherine McCarty, as well as their spouses and 13 nieces and nephews.

